England vs West Indies cricket live stream: watch the third test anywhere in the world

The destination of the Wisden Trophy will soon be decided with England and West Indies about to enter the third and final test of the current series, with scores tied at 1-1.

To live stream the cricket in the UK, then you'll need a Now TV pass (or Sky Sports subscription) which start at just £9.99. Those in the US can watch England vs West Indies on Willow TV through Fubo or Sling TV, while Kayo Sports offers options in Australia.

England battled against the rain to win the second test at Old Trafford and keep the series alive, thanks largely to stand-out performances from Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad, and will be further buoyed by Jofra Archer's return to the bowling attack.

They'll need a win, however, with a draw being enough for West Indies to retain the Wisden Trophy – and the weather in Manchester might still play a part with the third test again held at Old Trafford.

The visitors will believe they have more than enough to win, however, especially if some of their batsmen can begin reaching three figures. Captain Jason Holder is widely regarded as the best all-rounder in the world, and it could be his personal battle with opposite number Stokes that decides the fate of this test and the series as a whole.

The third and final test of this series takes place at Old Trafford and runs from 24th-28th July. Expect a fascinating battle as the West Indies look to get their first away win in the series since 1988.

How to watch England vs West Indies abroad using a VPN

US, UK and Australian citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their TV sports streams from outside their own countries.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch England vs West Indies in the UK

It's Sky Sports that has the right to England vs West Indies in the UK. The third test from Old Trafford will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD. There is no 4K coverage.

To watch, you'll need to either subscribe to Sky Sports on your platform of choice or, an easier option is to buy a Sky Sports pass on Now TV. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value and to watch both remaining tests, it's £33.99 for the month.

Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass + HD boost for £33.99

Watch the second and third Tests of the England vs West Indies series plus Sky's remaining Premier League fixtures, the play-offs, and the F1 racing in 1080p HD 5.1 Dolby surround sound. No strings, no commitments, just lots of sport.View Deal

Sky subscribers can add the 11 Sky Sports channels to their package here. Virgin Media and BT TV customers will be able to watch England vs West Indies by subscribing to the Sky channels on their platform too.

How to watch England vs West Indies in the US

Test cricket rights in the US belong to Willow TV and you can watch all of the England vs West Indies series from Old Trafford, for just $9.99 per month.

It's only available in those in US regions, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the second Test will need to use a VPN to get access.

Willow TV is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch England vs West Indies in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to air the England vs West Indies Test series in Australia. You can also catch the third test action – as well as a host of other sport – live and on-demand through Kayo Sports. Kayo comes in at just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. There's also a 14-day free trial to check that you're happy with the service.