Argentina vs Australia live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship

Australia face Argentina again tomorrow in the sixth and final round of the 2021 Rugby Championship. The Test will go ahead despite six Pumas players having been dropped for breaching Australia's covid restrictions. Aussie fans can watch an Australia vs Argentina free live stream on 9Now but can also tune into the game using a VPN if travelling abroad. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream from anywhere in the world.

Argentina vs Australia live stream Date: Saturday 2nd October 2021 Start time: 8.05am BST / 5.05pm AEST / 3.05am ET Venue: Cbus Super Stadium, Australia Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

Argentina will have a fight on their hands at the Cbus Super Stadium this Saturday. The bottom-placed side have endured a tumultuous time off the pitch, after an innocent sightseeing trip to Byron Bay went disastrously wrong.

Six Pumas players and two team management staff crossed the New South Wales border on their scheduled day off – without the authorisation of the tournament – leaving them unable to re-enter Queensland under the Aussie covid border restrictions. Oops.

The six Pumas have now been kicked out of 2021 Ruby Championship, leaving Mario Ledesma without Pablo Matera, Sebastián Cancelliere, Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, Felipe Ezcurra, Santiago Medrano and Santiago Socino for their final match.

Meanwhile, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has made several changes to the squad that will face Argentina this week. With the pressure off, Rennie has picked two veterans including 38-year-old prop Greg Holmes, who will become the oldest Wallaby since World War Two.

There's no question that momentum is building in the Australian camp. The Wallabies beat World Cup champions South Africa twice before thrashing the Pumas 27-8 last week – the only question is, can Rennie's side make it four in a row?

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free live stream on 9Now. Make sure you know how to watch an Argentina vs Australia free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to an Argentina vs Australia live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Rugby Championship free live stream.

Watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including Argentina vs Australia, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's clash between the Wallabies and Pumas. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy an Argentina vs Australia live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (currently £25, down from £33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now Sky Sports Pass Buy now from £9.99/day

Watch the entire 2021 Rugby Championship with a Now Sports pass. For smart TV access, use a Day Pass (£9.99) or Month Pass (£25, down from £33.99). Add the Boost Pass for £3/month to get full 1080p HD, 5.1 Dolby surround sound and watch on three screens at once.View Deal

Watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

Round 6 - Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (8.05am BST kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (11.05am BST kick-off)