2021 US Open live stream: how to watch the tennis online and on TV, from anywhere

The 2021 US Open tennis tournament is underway as of Monday, 30th August. Top seeds including Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty are just some of the favourites to smash, volley and ace their way into the finals at Flushing Meadows. Serena Williams is out with a hamstring injury and Andy Murray is out after day one.

Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can stream the US Open live on Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a US Open 2021 live stream from anywhere in the world.

US Open 2021 live stream Date: 30th Aug – 12th Sept 2021 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA UK stream: Amazon Prime Video (free 30-day trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN | Sling TV Europe stream: Eurosport Player AUS stream: SBS

The 141st edition of the US Open is set to be an intriguing affair. Naturally Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked plater, is odds-on favourite to win the 2021 US Open, having already secured the Wimbledon title, the Australian Open and the French Open. If can add to the US Open that haul, he'll complete his first-ever Grand Slam, and become the first player in the modern era to win a Grand Slam in one year since Rod Laver in 1969.

Surprisingly, a number of stars won't be turning out at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. For the second consecutive year, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will not be taking part. Federer underwent knee surgery earlier this summer and isn't due back on court until 2022. Four-time US Open champion Nadal announced he was pulling out because of a problem with his left foot. The end of an era, it would seem.

The women's side of the draw looks to be a lot less predictable. Six-time women's champion Serena Williams has withdrawn through injury and remains stuck on 23 Grand Slam tournament titles, one behind the record set by Margaret Court. No.3 seed Naomi Osaka, who withdrew from the French Open and then Wimbledon, plays Marie Bouzkova in the first round. No.1 seed Ash Barty us up against Vera Zvonareva.

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Edwin Martinez1 - US Open 2007 205, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5535745)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2021 US Open in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the US Open. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the US Open for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the 2021 US Open tennis for free!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Another option is SBS. The Aussie broadcaster will air all 2021 US Open men's and women's singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and both finals live, free and streamed in HD on SBS On Demand. If you only watch to watch the 'best bits', SBS is ideal.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access SBS On Demand if you're outside Oz during the tennis.

2021 US Open for free live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 US Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open Tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy the US Open tennis live stream.

Watch a 2021 US Open live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

ESPN has the exclusive rights to show the tennis in the USA. The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2.

If you have a TV package that includes ESPN, then you're all set. You can live stream the US Open via the ESPN app or ESPN+ too.

Don't have cable? You can watch ESPN via Sling TV's Orange package. It typically costs $35 a month but right now, you can get your first month for just $10, meaning you can watch the entire 2021 US Open for at a bargain price.

Watch a 2021 US Open live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2021 US Open in continental Europe, covering over 50 countries.

Boris Becker and Henri Leconte will once again provide expert analysis, across 300 hours of live coverage of the final Grand Slam of the season. Eurosport has the exclusive rights to the US Open in Europe until 2022.

You can live stream the US Open through Eurosport Player (now part of Discovery+). Subscription costs from €6.99 a month or €59.99 a year. No contract, cancel anytime.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Eurosport Player if you're away from Europe. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a 2021 US Open live stream in Australia

SBS will broadcast all US Open 2021 men's and women's singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and both finals live, free and in HD, and live streamed via SBS On Demand from 8th – 13th September.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch SBS if you're stuck outside Oz. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

2021 US Open schedule

(Image credit: USOpen.org)

Men's singles first round

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. TBD

No. 14 Alex de Minaur vs. Taylor Fritz

No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Egor Gerasimov

No. 20 Lorenzo Sonego vs. TBD

No. 6 Matteo Berrettini vs. Jeremy Chardy

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Sam Querrey

No. 17 Gael Monfils vs. Federico Coria

No. 13 Jannik Sinner vs. Max Purcell

No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. TBD

No. 7 Denis Shapovalov vs. Federico Delbonis

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. TBD

No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Nick Kyrgios

No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. TBD

No. 16 Cristian Garin vs. Norbert Gombos

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Andy Murray

No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

No. 19 John Isner vs. Brandon Nakashima

No. 11 Diego Schwartzman vs. Ricardas Berankis

No. 15 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Sam Riffice

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev vs. Richard Gasquet

Women's singles first round

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. Vera Zvonareva

No. 13 Jennifer Brady vs. TBD

No. 11 Belinda Bencic vs. Arantxa Rus

No. 7 Iga Swiatek vs. TBD

No. 4 Karolina Pliskova vs. Catherine McNally

No. 14 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Alison Riske

No. 10 Petra Kvitova vs. Polona Hercog

No. 17 Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk

No. 6 Bianca Andreescu vs. Viktorija Golubic

No. 5 Elina Svitolina vs. TBD

No. 19 Elena Rybakina vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

No. 12 Simona Halep vs. Camila Giorgi

No. 16 Angelique Kerber vs. Dayana Yastremska

No. 3 Naomi Osaka vs. Marie Bouzkova

No. 8 Barbora Krejcikova vs. TBD

No. 18 Victoria Azarenka vs. Tereza Martincova

No. 9 Garbine Muguruza vs. Donna Vekic

No. 15 Elise Mertens vs. Rebecca Peterson

No. 20 Ons Jabeur vs. Alize Cornet

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Nina Stojanovic

Click here for full schedule. Mixed doubles ties will be revealed on 30th August.