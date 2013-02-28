Composed of glass, steel and wood veneer, the Alphason Finewoods 1100 certainly has the looks.

It's not complicated to build, but it is bulky: it took two of us about 30 minutes to put it together. Watch those screws, too; do them too tightly and they won't come out again.

Once it's built, however, this is a very sturdy stand. It will look very smart in your living room, and holes cut out of the back will provide some rudimentary cable management.

Setting a Roksan Caspian M2 stereo amplifier and Cyrus CD6 SE2 CD player on top, the sound we heard was tight and controlled, with decent weight behind it. For sound-only use we still prefer a dedicated hi-fi rack, but if you want something that can take a large TV too, this is a great option.





