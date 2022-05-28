Wigan vs Huddersfield live stream and how to watch the 2022 Challenge Cup Final rugby for free

Wigan Warriors go head-to-head with Huddersfield Giants in the 2022 Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday, 28th May. Matty Peet’s Wigan stand to win their 20th Challenge Cup trophy, while Huddersfield will be dreaming of their first silverware in 13 years. UK viewers can watch free on BBC iPlayer, so make sure you know how to watch a Challenge Cup Final FREE live stream from where you are.

Wigan Warriors held off a stunning fightback from Challenge Cup holders St Helens to reach their first final for five years. Losing to Hull in the Super League wasn't ideal preparation but Peet's men are still odds on to win Saturday's blockbuster final.

It won't be easy though. Ian Watson’s Huddersfield Giants booked their tickets to Tottenham with a stunning 25-4 demolition of Hull KR, earning their first final since 2009, and their first chance to lift the Challenge Cup trophy since 1953.

The event is being held at Tottenham Hotspur’s state-of-the-art 62,850 capacity stadium this year (it returns to Wembley in 2023). A ticketing glitch stalled sales at only 23,000, but rugby league fans are pulling out all the stops to get attendance over the 60,000 mark.

The 2022 Challenge Cup Final is a 3pm kick-off. The game will be live on BBC iPlayer (free of charge), so make sure you know how to watch the free Challenge Cup Final live stream from where you are.

2022 Challenge Cup Final free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream the 2022 Challenge Cup Final free of charge.

Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is ONLY available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence).

Outside the UK? Simply use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas (opens in new tab) . Using a VPN is easy – simply follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch Challenge Cup Final 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN for Challenge Cup Final 2022



Using a VPN to watch the 2022 Challenge Cup Final is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby league, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Challenge Cup Final free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the 2022 Challenge Cup Final live stream in Australia

In Australia, beIN sports will broadcast the 2022 Challenge Cup live.

No cable? The action will also be streamed live on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Kayo's Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both come with a a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab). There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time.

Remember: UK nationals can use a VPN to watch Wigan vs Huddersfield free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), from abroad and without being blocked. Details above.

Watch the 2022 Challenge Cup Final live stream in the USA

In the US, the 2022 Challenge Cup Final will stream live on Peacock (opens in new tab).

Subscription to Peacock Premium (which includes a host of live sports) costs from $4.99 a month.

Remember: UK nationals can use a VPN to watch Wigan vs Huddersfield free on BBC iPlayer, from abroad and without being blocked (opens in new tab). Details just above.