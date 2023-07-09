How to watch UFC 290 live stream — Volkanovski vs Rodriguez, full card, cagewalks, tale of the tape

UFC 290 Volkanovski vs Rodriguez live stream

UFC 290 takes to Las Vegas this weekend for the featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. You can watch UFC 290 on ESPN+ in the US, Kayo Sports in Australia, BT Sport in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details just below.

🥊 UK: UFC 290 live stream on BT Sport.

🥊 USA: UFC 290 live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

🥊 AUS: UFC 290 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV.

🥊 CAN: UFC 290 live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

What time is Volkanovski vs Rodriguez? The UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez main card is expected to start at 3am BST / 10pm PT / 1pm AEDT on Saturday 8th / Sunday 9th July 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The prelims are expected at 1am BST / 8pm ET / 10am AEST.

UFC 290 live stream: Preview

The UFC returns to its spiritual home of Las Vegas this weekend for UFC 290, and it's International Fight Week. That means there's a host of events going on besides, including the Hall of Fame induction and the UFC X 2023 two-day event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. But the main event was always going to be UFC 290.

That's because of the bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski is putting his featherweight title on the line for the fifth time. It's a welcome return to the 145 lb division for the Australian, who previously went up a category to challenge lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. But now he's back, and looking to show he can still dominate the lighter weight division.

He'll have a challenge on his hands. Yair Rodriguez was the interim champion during Volkanovski's absence, and has an unpredictable style that poses problems for anyone foolish enough to step into the octagon with him.

Will Volkanovski prevail? Many would expect him to, given his 12 consecutive victories in the featherweight division. But with the Mexican able to confound and frustrate so many opponents, it really is anyone's game.

That's not the only title match at UFC 290.

Moreno vs Pantoja

The other headline fight is between Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno is the flyweight champ, Pantoja the most worthy contender.

Pantoja is 2-0 up against Moreno in their career encounters, and was originally supposed to challenge Moreno for the title back in 2021 but couldn't because of injury. The Brazilian challenger will be looking to make up for lost time, while Mexican Moreno will hope to prove that he's come on leaps and bounds since his previous two defeats at Pantoja's hands.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 290 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 290 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the rights to air the UFC 290 live stream featuring Volkanovski vs Rodriguez. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 290 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $92.98 in total.

UFC 290 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 290 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

UFC 290 and the Disney Bundle $92.98

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 290 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 290 live stream – Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

In the UK, UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez is on BT Sport 1 – which means it's not a PPV. Hurrah! BT Sport costs £18 a month on a 24-month contract, plus a one-off fee of £39.99. Or you can get it without a contract for £39.99 a month with no upfront fee. There is also the BT Sport Month Pass which you can pick up for £29.99. Just don't forget to cancel it or it will automatically renew.

UFC 290 | £18 a month on BT Sport

UFC 290 will be live on BT Sport. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices. Don't want a contract? You can get BT Sport for £29.99 a month on a rolling, month-by-month basis and cancel anytime.

UFC 290 live stream start times

Global UFC 290 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday)

Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday) Central Europe: Early Prelims - 12am (Sunday), Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 290 live stream in Australia

UFC 290 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 290 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports. Volkanovski vs Rodriguez costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 1pm AEST on Sunday, 11th June 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 290 live stream in Canada

UFC 290 | UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month or $95.99/year)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 290 full fight card

UFC 290 main card – from 3am BST / 10pm ET

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez – featherweight title bout

Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja – flyweight title bout

Robert Whittaker vs Dricus Du Plessis

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

Bo Nickal vs Val Woodburn

UFC 290 prelims – from 1am BST / 8pm ET

Robbie Lawler vs Niko Price

Jack Della Maddalena vs Josiah Harrell

Yazmin Jauregui vs Denise Gomes

Jimmy Crute vs Alonzo Menifield

UFC 290 early prelims – from 11pm BST / 6pm ET

Tatsuro Taira vs Edgar Chairez

Vitor Petrino vs Marcin Prachnio

Cameron Saaiman vs Terrence Mitchell

Shannon Ross vs Jesus Aguilar

Kamuela Kirk vs Esteban Ribovics

Volkanovski vs Rodriguez: tale of the tape

Name: Alexander Volkanovski – Yair Rodriguez

Nationality: Australia – Mexico

Date of Birth: September 29, 1988 – October 6, 1992

Height: 5' 6" – 5' 11"

Reach: 71.5" – 71"

Record: 25-2-0 – 16-3-0