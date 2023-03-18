UFC 286 live stream: how to watch Edwards vs Usman 3, PPV price, full card, tale of the tape

UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 live stream

UFC returns to London's The O2 this weekend with the much-anticipated third bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman topping the bill. You can watch UFC 286 as a PPV on ESPN+ US, Kayo Sports in Australia, BT Sport Box Office in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details just below.

UFC 286 live stream: Preview

UFC sees the third fight between Jamaica-born Brit Leon Edwards and Nigeria's Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight title. The series is currently tied at one apiece, so this trilogy bout will decide a lot more than just who takes home the championship belt.

On paper, Leon "Rocky" Edwards has the upper hand. He won their last fight in August last year, and the Birmingham-raised fighter will be performing in front of a home crowd at The O2 in London. But the 31-year-old will certainly have his hands full – the "Nigerian Nightmare" has a 20-2 record, and has won 15 of his last 16 fights. He was also victorious in the pair's first fight back in 2015.

That's the main event, but there's plenty else to enjoy besides. American Justin Gaethje takes on Azerbaijan's Rafael Fiziev in a lightweight bout, while there's a welterweight clash between Iceland's Gunnar Nelson and Bryan Barberena from the US. And in the women's flyweight, Brazil's Jennifer Maia tussles with Australia's Casey O'Neill, who remains undefeated in her nine matches so far.

The UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman main card is expected to start at 9pm GMT / 8am AEDT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT on Saturday 18th March at The O2 in London. The cagewalks are due around 10.30pm GMT / 5.30pm ET.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 286 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 286 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the UFC 286 live stream featuring Edwards vs Usman. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers (opens in new tab) can order UFC 286 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle (opens in new tab), which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $94.98 in total.

(opens in new tab) UFC 286 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 286 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

(opens in new tab) UFC 286 and the Disney Bundle $94.98 (opens in new tab)

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 286 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 286 live stream – Edwards vs Usman

In the UK, UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman is on BT Sport Box Office, and costs £19.95. You don't need to be a BT Sport subscriber in order to watch BT Sport Box Office, and you can watch through Sky, Virgin, BT TV, the web or on the mobile app.

(opens in new tab) UFC 286 | £19.95 on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

Watch and stream UFC 286 – including the prelims and main card – live on BT Sport Box Office. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

UFC 286 live stream start times

Global UFC 286 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 5pm, Prelims - 7pm, Main Card - 9pm

Early Prelims - 5pm, Prelims - 7pm, Main Card 9pm USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims - 1pm, Prelims - 3pm, Main Card - 5pm

Early Prelims - 1pm, Prelims - 3pm, Main Card - 5pm Australia: Early Prelims - 4am, Prelims - 6am, Main Card - 8am (Sunday)

Early Prelims - 4am, Prelims - 6am, Main Card - 8am (Sunday) Central Europe: Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Watch UFC 286 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) UFC 286 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95 (opens in new tab)

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 286 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab). Edwards vs Usman costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 8am AEDT on Sunday, 19th March 2023. The cagewalks are expected at 9.30am. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 286 live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) UFC 286 live stream with UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 a month, or $95.99 a year) (opens in new tab)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 286 full fight card

UFC 286 main card – from 9pm GMT / 5pm ET

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman - Welterweight title fight

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev - lightweight

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena - welterweight

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O'Neill - women's flyweight

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze - middleweight

UFC 286 prelims – from 7pm GMT / 3pm ET

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani - featherweight

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales - lightweight

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz - lightweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs Rafael Filho - flyweight

UFC 286 early prelims – from 5pm GMT / 1pm ET

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos - featherweight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Duško Todorović - middleweight

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon - flyweight

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina - women's flyweight

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein - lightweight

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo - women's flyweight

Edwards vs Usman: tale of the tape

Name: Leon Edwards – Kamaru Usman

Nationality: British – Nigerian

Date of Birth: August 25, 1991 – May 11, 1987

Height: 6' 0" – 6' 0"

Reach: 74" – 76"

Record: 20-3-0 – 20-2-0