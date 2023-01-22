UFC 283 live stream: how to watch Teixeira vs Hill – full card, start time

The UFC takes to Brazil's Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro for UFC 283 this Saturday, 21st January. Top of the bill? The light heavyweight title fight between local boy Glover Teixeira and American Jamahal Hill. US MMA fans can watch a Teixeira vs Hill live stream via the ESPN Plus PPV, while viewers elsewhere can watch on their usual sports streaming services. Read on for a match preview, the full card, start times where you are and more.

UFC 283 live stream Date: Saturday 21st January 2023 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT / 2pm AEDT Teixeira vs Hill cagewalks: 11pm ET / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT UK stream: BT Sport (opens in new tab) (£25/month) US stream: ESPN+ ($75 PPV) (opens in new tab) Germany stream: DAZN (opens in new tab) (€30/month) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) (AU$60 PPV)

This weekend's light heavyweight title bout between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill is actually the second event in a row where the belt has been up for grabs, since Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev's fight ended in a draw at December's UFC 282.

Teixeira will be looking to regain the title after losing it to Jiri Prochazka in June. The hometown favorite is far more experienced than rival Jamahal Hill, and has won six of his last seven fights. But Hill is two inches taller, with a longer reach, and is on a three-fight knockout streak.

There's plenty else on the card to look forward to. One of the fiercest rivalries in UFC history continues with fellow Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo facing Brandon Moreno for the fourth time. The prize? The flyweight championship of the world.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am GMT exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the US, with the prelims (8pm ET / 1am GMT) on ESPN 2, and the early prelims (6pm ET / 11pm GMT) on UFC Fight Pass.

UK fans can watch Teixeira vs Hill as part of a regular BT Sport (opens in new tab) pass (£25/month) and enjoy an instant UFC 283 live stream. Find out how to watch from where you live below.

The best UFC 283 live stream deal in the US

(opens in new tab) UFC 283 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport (opens in new tab)

A UFC 283 PPV isn't cheap ($74.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world.

US: UFC 283 live stream – Teixeira vs Hill

(Image credit: ESPN+ / UFC)

In the US, ESPN+ has the UFC 283 live stream featuring Teixeira vs Hill. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 283 for $74.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The great-value Disney Bundle (opens in new tab), which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $89.98 in total.

(opens in new tab) UFC 283 and the Disney Bundle $89.98 (opens in new tab)

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 283 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 283 live stream – Teixeira vs Hill

UFC 283 – Teixeira vs Hill – will be live on BT Sport in the UK. Cord cutters can stream the action with a BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25/month).

(opens in new tab) UFC 283 | £25/month with BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab)

Watch and stream UFC 283 – including the prelims and main card – live on BT Sport with this bargain monthly pass. BT Sport is available across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

EU: UFC 283 live stream – Teixeira vs Hill

MMA fans in Germany and Italy can watch a UFC 283 live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab). Subscription to the streaming service costs €29.99 a month (around £25 / $35 / AU$48).

You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay UFC 283, including Teixeira vs Hill, throughout Sunday.

(opens in new tab) UFC 283 live stream with DAZN for only €29.99 (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Cancel at anytime.

Australia: UFC 283 live stream – Teixeira vs Hill

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 283 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Teixiera vs Hill costs AU$59.95. The main event is is expected to start around 3pm AEDT on Sunday, 22nd January 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

UFC 283 full fight card

UFC 283 main card – from 10pm ET / 3am GMT

Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill; For the vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno; Flyweight title bout

Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny; Welterweight

Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade; Women's Flyweight

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker; Light heavyweight

UFC 283 prelims – from 8pm ET / 1am GMT

Shogun Rua vs Ihor Potieria; Light heavyweight

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira; Middleweight

Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa; Lightweight

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Jailton Almeida; Heavyweight

UFC 283 early prelims – from 6pm ET / 11pm GMT

Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez; Welterweight

Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann; Bantamweight

Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney; Lightweight

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby; Welterweight

Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Farin; Women's featherweight

Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos; Bantamweight

Teixeira vs Hill: tale of the tape

Name: Glover Teixeira – Jamahal Hill

Nationality: Brazilian – American

Date of Birth: 28th October 1979 – 19th May 1991

Height: 6' 2" – 6' 4"

Reach: 76" – 79"

Total Fights: 41 – 12

Record: 33-8-0 – 11-1-0