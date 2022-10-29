Watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max online – from wherever you are in the world

The White Lotus season 2 – the sequel to everyone's favourite parody of the super-rich – premieres on HBO Max on Sunday, 30th October. Officially, HBO Max is only available in the US – but it's possible for US subscribers overseas to watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab). Read on and we'll explain how to watch The White Lotus season 2 from wherever you are.

Watch The White Lotus season 2: HBO Max – only $9.99 a month

If you missed the first season of The White Lotus, where have you been?! The show brilliantly skewers a group of extremely wealthy, but extremely whiny, guests who are arrive at an elite Hawaiian resort to recharge their batteries and bury dark secrets.

Having amassed a huge word-of-mouth following, and won 10 Emmy awards, the HBO Max satire is about to return for season 2. This time, the the hit show takes place in an idyllic hotel in Italy (Sicily's Four Seasons San Domenico Palace is the real-life filming location, if you fancy a break).

The big news is that Goodfellas and Sopranos legend Michael Imperioli has joined the cast as Dominic Di Grasso, a Hollywood producer on holiday with his elderly father (Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham) and college graduate son (Adam DiMarco). Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and Tom Hollander will also be checking in for some R&R.

The White Lotus season 2 has already garnered rave reviews, with The Guardian hailing the return of a "glorious, layered comedy-drama", and The Evening Standard calling it "magic".

Episode 1 of The White Lotus season 2 lands on HBO Max on Sunday 30th October. New episodes air weekly. Make sure you know how to sign up to HBO Max to watch The White Lotus S2E01 from wherever you are.

Episode 1 – Ciao – Sunday 30th October (USA); Monday 31st October (UK)

– Ciao – Sunday 30th October (USA); Monday 31st October (UK) Episode 2 – Italian Dream – 6th November (USA); Monday 7th November (UK)

– Italian Dream – 6th November (USA); Monday 7th November (UK) Episode 3 – TBA: Sunday 6th November (USA); Monday 7th November (UK)

– TBA: Sunday 6th November (USA); Monday 7th November (UK) Episode 4 – TBA: Sunday 13th November (USA); Monday 14th November (UK)

– TBA: Sunday 13th November (USA); Monday 14th November (UK) Episode 5 – TBA: Sunday 20th November (USA); Monday 21st November (UK)

– TBA: Sunday 20th November (USA); Monday 21st November (UK) Episode 6 – TBA: Sunday 27th November (USA); Monday 28th November (UK)

– TBA: Sunday 27th November (USA); Monday 28th November (UK) Episode 7 – TBA: Sunday 4th December (USA); Monday 5th December (UK)

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max from outside the US

(Image credit: HBO)

Although HBO Max is only available in the US at the moment, it's relatively simple for subscribers to access the service while traveling outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching The White Lotus season 2 online.

Do I need a US credit card for HBO Max?

(Image credit: HBO)

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN (opens in new tab) and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID (opens in new tab)/Google account remembering to have US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website (opens in new tab) to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (opens in new tab) (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Where can I watch The White Lotus season 2 in the UK?

The White Lotus season 2 premieres on Sky Atlantic at 9pm BST on Monday, 31st October 2022. New episodes air weekly. Here's today's best Sky TV deals and Now TV offers.

Remember: New episodes of The White Lotus arrive on HBO Max a day earlier. UK nationals travelling in the US can watch Sky or Now from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab). Instructions above.

Where can I watch The White Lotus season 2 in Australia?

Aussies can watch all six episodes of the The White Lotus season 1 on streaming service Binge. Season 2 starts on Monday 31st October.

Don't forget: US nationals travelling overseas in Australia can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max from 30th October 2022. Instructions above.

The White Lotus season 2 official trailer

The White Lotus season 2 cast & characters

F. Murray Abraham (Bert Di Grasso) – Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.

Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid-Hunt) – A wealthy, unstable woman, travelling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Adam DiMarco (Albie Di Grasso) – Dominic’s (Michael Imperioli) son and Bert’s (F. Murray Abraham) grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family’s peacekeeper.

Meghann Fahy (Daphne Babcock) – A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Jon Gries (Greg) – Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.

Beatrice Grannò (Mia) – A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break.

Tom Hollander (Quentin) – An English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

Sabrina Impacciatore (Valentina) – The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

Michael Imperioli (Dominic Di Grasso) – A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and post-college son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), to explore their ancestral roots.

Theo James (Cameron Babcock) – A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his college roommate, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan’s wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Aubrey Plaza (Harper Spiller) – Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are visiting Italy with Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Haley Lu Richardson (Portia) – A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is travelling with her boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), hoping for adventure.

Will Sharpe (Ethan Spiller) – After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Simona Tabasco (Lucia) - A Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

Leo Woodall (Jack) – A magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus with his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander).