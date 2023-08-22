Renewi Tour live stream 2023: how to watch the cycling race for free

Renewi Tour live stream 2023

You can watch Renewi Tour live streams for free on VRT in Belgium. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a Renewi Tour live stream from anywhere just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Free live streams Renewi Tour date and time: Wed, 23rd Aug - Sun, 27th Aug FREE live streams: VRT (Belgium) Watch anywhere Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Renewi Tour preview

Formerly known as the Benelux Tour, and before that the Eneco Tour and BinckBank Tour, the 2023 Renewi Tour marks a fresh start for the stage race, which is apt considering the nature of the sponsor it now takes its name from. Hoping to turn blood, sweat and tears into sporting glory are a blend of sprinters and classics specialists, most notably Jasper Philipsen and Matej Mohoric, who finished second to Sonny Colbrelli the last time the race was held, two years ago.

The Renewi Tour has been cut from seven to five stages in its new guise, all but one of which is to play out in Belgium. The outlier is Stage 2, a 13.6km ITT taking place in the Dutch town of Sluis.

While Stages 1, 2 and 4 are largely flat, Stage 3 features a climb up the famous Muur van Geraardsbergen, a regular obstacle on the Tour of Flanders, which averages at 9% and peaks at 20%. A cobbled uphill finish is another delight that the riders can look forward to.

Stage 5 ramps things up by squeezing 13 hills into the 187.3km ride from Riemst to Bilzen. They're all short, if not particularly sweet, and the pièce de résistance is the Kleiberg, which inclines at 12% at its steepest point and peaks 5km from the finish line.

Read on to find out where to get a free 2023 Renewi Tour live stream from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the Renewi Tour schedule and start times at the bottom of this page.

Renewi Tour free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Belgium can watch Renewi Tour cycling for free:

Belgium - VRT

Of course, the free stream is geo-restricted. So, if you're travelling outside of your home country and want to tune into your usual stream, you'll need a VPN. Follow our step-by-step guide below...

Watch a Renewi Tour live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Renewi Tour live stream – including those free options above.

How to use a VPN for any Renewi Tour live stream

Watch Renewi Tour live stream in the UK

The 2023 Renewi Tour is being shown live GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Every stage of the race is also being streamed on Eurosport, which is part of Discovery+. A subscription costs from £6.99 a month.

Don't forget: Belgian cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream their free local coverage from anywhere on the planet. Full details just above.

Watch a Renewi Tour live stream in the USA

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2023 Renewi Tour live on GCN Plus.

A GCN Plus subscription costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Watch a Renewi Tour live stream in Canada

In Canada, the 2023 Renewi Tour is being live streamed on GCN Plus, which costs US$8.99 per month or US$64.99 per year, and shows lots of cycling events throughout the year.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any live stream when travelling away from home.

Watch a Renewi Tour live stream in Australia

You can tune into the Renewi Tour with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs AU$15.99 per month or AU$64.99 annually.

If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

2023 Renewi Tour route

Renewi Tour 2023 stages and start times

(All times BST)

Stage 1 – Wed 23/08, Blankenberge – Ardooie (182.9km) – 11.50am

Stage 2 (ITT) – Thu 24/08, Sluis – Sluis (13.6km) – 1.01pm

Stage 3 – Fri 25/08, Aalter – Geraardsbergen (171.5km) – 11.50am

Stage 4 – Sat 26/08, Beringen – Peer (179.6km ITT) – 12pm

Stage 5 – Sun 27/08, Riemst – Bilzen (187.3km) – 9.35am