Paris-Roubaix live stream 2023: how to watch the cycling race for free

Paris-Roubaix live stream 2023

You can watch a Paris-Roubaix live stream for free on SBS On Demand in Australia. Rai Play in Italy, Sporza in Belgium, Teledeporte in Spain, and France 3 in France are also offering free live coverage of the race. Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a free Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere just below.

Paris-Roubaix preview

A one-day race gives every dog the opportunity to have its day, and Paris-Roubaix, the so-called "Hell of the North", is the daddy of them all. A puncture here, a mechanical failure there, yet another damned puncture – this is an event that delights in throwing spanners into the works and shaking up the order late on, as Wout van Aert and Matej Mohoric would testify.

The treacherous Haspres sector features on the route for the first time since 2004.

Mohoric led the way a year ago before a flat ruined his race. Dylan van Baarle seized his opportunity, making a break for the lead before Carrefour de l’Arbre and never looking back, while van Aert rode to second despite suffering a puncture of his own.

The Belgian's battle with his Dutch rival Mathieu van der Poel will be one of the main attractions at the 120th edition of the race, which begins in Compiegne and finishes at the Roubaix Velodrome, 257km away.

The treacherous Haspres sector features on the route for the first time since 2004, but it's the five-star trio of Trouée d'Arenberg, Mons-en-Pévèle and Carrefour de l'Arbre that will inevitably shape the outcome of the race.

Bringing down the curtain on the cobbled Classics season, read on to find out where to get a 2023 Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere in the world. Aussie fans can watch a free Paris-Roubaix live stream on SBS On Demand. Use the No. 1-rated cycling VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your preferred live stream from anywhere, if you're currently overseas.

Paris-Roubaix free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Australia, Italy, Belgium, Spain and France can watch Paris-Roubaix for free:

Watch a Paris-Roubaix live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Paris-Roubaix live stream – including those free options.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch free F1 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support, too. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. Five stars. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for any Paris-Roubaix live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For Paris-Roubaix, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to unblock SBS On Demand.

3. Then head over to SBS On Demand (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Paris-Roubaix live stream.

You might also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Paris-Roubaix live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Airman Nathan Doza - https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=811019 Cropped 16:9)

The 2023 Paris-Roubaix is being shown live on Eurosport via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year, and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

If you only care about cycling, you can also live stream Paris-Roubaix on GCN+ (opens in new tab), which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

Don't forget: Aussie cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream the free SBS coverage from overseas. Full details just above.

Watch Paris-Roubaix live stream in the USA

The 2023 Paris-Roubaix is available to watch in the US via Peacock TV and CNBC.

Peacock currently starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including Premier League soccer and Premiership Rugby

There's also the option of using a streaming service carrying CNBC. FuboTV (opens in new tab) offers more than 100 additional channels including CNBC as well as Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

You can also watch CNBC on Sling (opens in new tab). You'll need a Sling Blue/Orange subscription plus the News Extra add-on ($6 a month).

As well as being able to watch the cycling, you'll also be able to watch NFL, College Football and more without a pricey cable subscription.

Watch Paris-Roubaix live stream in the Canada

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, is the place to watch live Paris-Roubaix coverage in Canada.

A FloBikes subscription (opens in new tab) costs from US$12.50 per month or US$150 for the year, and includes the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and other top UCI events.

Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

2023 Paris-Roubaix route

(Image credit: Paris-Roubaix.fr)