Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League semi-final second leg free online

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Servus TV in Austria. It's on BT Sport in the UK, Paramount+ (free trial) in the US. You can also watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream today on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual free stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch tonight's Man City vs Real Madrid second leg just below.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream: match preview

After an enthralling 1-1 draw in Spain last week, Manchester City welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad today for the second leg of this finely poised Champions League semi-final.

Man City are just one win away from winning their fifth Premier League title in six years, but that will be the last thing on Pep Guardiola's mind when his side take to the pitch tonight. The former Barcelona man will still take heart from City's league form, though, with an 11-game winning run putting them on the brink of retaining the trophy. They're also unbeaten at home in the Champions League in 25 games, a record that stretches back to September 2018 when Lyon won 2-1 in the opening game of the group stage.

Real Madrid come into the game fresh from seeing their arch rivals Barcelona win their 27th La Liga title on Sunday – but if there's one competition the defending champions feel comfortable in it's this one. Their record against City isn't great, though, with no wins from their last four visits to the east side of Manchester, but they have already knocked two English teams out of the Champions League so far this campaign. The Spanish giants have proved time and again that you can never write them off, especially in the latter stages, so this one certainly won't be over until that final whistle blows.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST / 3pm EDT today, Wednesday 17th May, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Make sure you know how to watch a free Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream by reading below.

AUT: watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid free online

(opens in new tab) Free live stream | Man City vs Real Madrid Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be live and free on Servus TV (opens in new tab) in Austria. Simply head to the Servus TV website and click on 'TV live' at the top. Travelling outside Austria? Use VPN to unblock Servus TV and watch from anywhere (opens in new tab)

Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream

US: watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Football fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

Can I watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the UK?

Rights to show Manchester City vs Real Madrid and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab) as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. Manchester City vs Real Madrid will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

Australia: watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream kick-off times

Global Real Madrid vs Manchester City kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 5am (Thursday)

5am (Thursday) New Zealand: 7am (Thursday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 16th May (second leg)

Watch Inter Milan v AC Milan

Wednesday 17th May (second leg)

Manchester City v Real Madrid