Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the Premier League on TV

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream

Liverpool vs Wolves is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be travelling away from home. Full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV just below.

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: match preview

Liverpool host Wolves on Wednesday night, with the Anfield crowd hoping to banish the memories of the Reds' 5-2 mauling by Real Madrid last week.

Things looked to be back on track for Jurgen Klopp's side when they raced into a two-goal lead against the European champions, but they were soon brought back down to earth with a bump. They followed that up with a goalless draw away to Crystal Palace on Saturday night, suggesting that the back-to-back wins recorded against Everton and Newcastle recently perhaps didn't signal the return of the Liverpool of old after all. They have won 18 of their last 20 home league meetings with Wolves, though, so should be confident of getting things back on track at Anfield.

Wolves recorded their biggest Premier League win of the season so far when they put three past Liverpool at Molineux at the start of February. Julen Lopetegui's side still struggle to score goals, though, with Everton the only side to find the back of the net less often, but they've looked a far more competent side since the Spaniard took over, also recording wins against fellow strugglers Everton, West Ham and Southampton since Christmas. A well-earned point at Fulham on Friday night leaves them in 15th place, three points clear of the drop zone. Can they extend that by doing the double over Liverpool on Wednesday night?

Liverpool vs Wolves kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST at Anfield today. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere.

USA: Liverpool vs Wolves live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Liverpool vs Wolves on Peacock TV, which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves: live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Liverpool vs Wolves live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Wolves

Can I watch Liverpool vs Wolves in the UK?

Sadly, Liverpool vs Wolves will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via talkSPORT (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches in Canada, which of course includes Liverpool vs Wolves. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Liverpool vs Wolves, along with every 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off time

Global Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Thursday)

7am (Thursday) New Zealand: 9am (Thursday)

