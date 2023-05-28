Leicester vs West Ham live stream: how to watch the Premier League final day

Watch Leicester vs West Ham online

Leicester host West Ham on Sunday knowing that anything less than a win will see them relegated from the Premier League. Those looking for a Leicester vs West Ham live stream in the US should head over to Peacock. It's Sky in the UK and Fubo in Canada. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream when abroad. Full TV and streaming info below.

Leicester vs West Ham match preview

The early team news is in and Leicester will be without Danny Ward, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and James Justin, but expect Harvey Barnes and James Maddison to be restored to the starting XI. West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca is still injured, while David Moyes could rest some players ahead of the Europa Conference League final.

Leicester produced a battling performance to draw 0-0 with Newcastle on Monday night. A victory at St James' Park would have kept their fate in their own hands, but the Foxes never truly looked like beating Eddie Howe's men. In the circumstances a point was a good result.

The Foxes now need a favour from Bournemouth, but first and foremost they must focus on getting their own job done. Dean Smith has overseen just one victory in the seven games he has taken charge of so far, but there were elements of Monday's performance that will have pleased the interim manager.

West Ham's minds may well be elsewhere given they have nothing left to play for in the Premier League. Although they will have 10 days to rest and recuperate for the Europa Conference League final on 7th June, none of David Moyes' players will want to pick up an injury on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET) on Sunday at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream from wherever you are in the world.

US: Watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Leicester vs West Ham live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs West Ham rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN available. It offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Watch Leicester vs West Ham

Leicester vs West Ham will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League Event in HD.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Leicester vs West Ham live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Leicester vs West Ham with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Canada: Leicester vs West Ham live stream

The Leicester vs West Ham live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV. You can use fuboTV to watch every 2022/23 Premier League game live on the fuboTV website or app.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Australia: Leicester vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Leicester vs West Ham – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

