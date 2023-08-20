Hamburg Cyclassics live stream 2023: how to watch the cycling free online

Hamburg Cyclassics live stream 2023

You can watch a Hamburg Cyclassics live stream free on Das Erste (Germany) and Rai Play (Italy). Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics live stream from anywhere just below.

Hamburg Cyclassics preview

The dust may have only just settled on the UCI Cycling World Championships but that doesn’t mean there’s a break for the world’s best road racers as the 26th edition of the Hamburg Cyclassics takes place on Sunday in Germany. Among those aiming to win the annual one-day race that favours sprinters and classic specialists are three-time winner Elia Viviani, defending champion Marco Haller, Belgium’s versatile Greg Van Avermaet and Danish ace Mads Pedersen.

Running since 1996, Italy’s Viviani is the only rider to have triumphed on three occasions and is a master of the classics. However, he has not won a one-day race in two years and faces stiff competition in a stacked field that also includes Swiss rider Marc Hirschi and Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo, both of whom have race victories this year.

This year’s route measures 205km, with the toughest sections being the triple ascent of the Waseberg which has more than 700 metres of tough slopes with sections as steeps as 16%. The first ascent is covered with 61km to go, the next at 23km before the final push just 15km from the finish line.

With the final stretch taking place on the narrow streets of the Hamburg suburbs, expect a hectic finale as riders sprint for the line. Last year saw plenty of chaos in the finals stages before Haller punched through to overtake Wout van Aert and claim victory. Can the Australian defend his crown or will we see a record-extending 10th victory by an Italian rider?

It’s sure to be a hugely entertaining race so read on to find out where to get a free 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics live stream from anywhere in the world.

Hamburg Cyclassics free live streams

Of course, these FREE streams are geo-restricted. So, if you're travelling outside of your home country, and want to tune into your usual stream, you'll need a VPN app. Follow our step-by-step guide below. It's easy – you'll be up and running in a few minutes.

Watch a Hamburg Cyclassics live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Hamburg Cyclassics live stream – including those free options above.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Hamburg Cyclassics live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For the Hamburg Cyclassics, you may wish to choose 'Germany' to unblock Das Erste.

3. Then head over to Das Erste on your browser or device and enjoy the free Hamburg Cyclassics live stream.

You might also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Hamburg Cyclassics live stream in the UK

The 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics is being shown live GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

It's also being streamed on Eurosport, which is part of Discovery+. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month.

Don't forget: Italian and German cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream their free local coverage from anywhere on the planet. Full details just above.

Watch Hamburg Cyclassics live stream in the USA

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2023 Hamburg Cyclassics live on both FloBikes and GCN Plus.

Just be warned that the race is due to start at 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT on Sunday morning.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month.

A GCN Plus subscription, meanwhile, costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Watch Hamburg Cyclassics live stream in Canada

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, is the place to watch live Hamburg Cyclassics coverage in Canada.

A FloBikes subscription costs from US$12.50 per month or US$150 for the year, and includes plenty of other top UCI events.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

Watch Hamburg Cyclassics live stream in Australia

You can tune into the Hamburg Cyclassics with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually.

The race is due to start at 7.10pm AEST on Sunday evening.

If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.