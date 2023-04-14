Grand National live stream 2023: how to watch the Aintree race free online

The 2023 Grand National – the world's most prestigious National Hunt steeplechase – returns to Aintree on ITV and ITVX this Saturday, 15th April. Ain't That A Shame is a hot favourite, but will face a tough test from 39 other horses including last year's winner Noble Yeats and former Tiger Roll-stablemate Delta Work.

The hunt for glory and riches is on – but who will be first past the post? Here's how to watch a free Grand National live stream from anywhere.

Free Grand National live stream

Date: Saturday 15th April 2023

Saturday 15th April 2023 Start time: 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET

5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET Racecourse: Aintree

Aintree TV channel: ITV / ITV Racing

ITV / ITV Racing FREE live stream: ITVX

Odds: Ain't That A Shame 8/1; Corach Rambler 9/1; Delta Work 10/1

ITV broadcast schedule

All times BST (deduct five hours for ET)

1.45pm - EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase | Free on ITVX

- EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase | Free on ITVX 2.25pm - Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle | Free on ITVX

- Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle | Free on ITVX 3.00pm - Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle | Free on ITVX

- Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle | Free on ITVX 3.35pm - JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle | Free on ITVX

- JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle | Free on ITVX 4.15pm - William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase | Free on ITVX

- William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase | Free on ITVX 5.15pm - RANDOX GRAND NATIONAL Steeple Chase | Free on ITVX

Who is predicted to win the Grand National 2023? Ain't That A Shame, ridden by female jockey Rachael Blackmore, is hot favourite to win the 2023 Grand National. Other notable frontrunners include Corach Rambler, Delta Work, Noble Years, Gaillard Du Mesnil and Mr Incredible.

What is the Grand National weather? Punters can expect cloudy skies, 71% humidity and wind speeds of 6 mph. Temperatures are predicted to rise from 6°C to 12°C by the start of the Grand National Race at 5.15pm.

What is the going? The Jockey Club's latest information says conditions on the course for the National are good to soft but this is tested and re-assessed regularly.

Grand National course map 2023 – Aintree fences

Grand National facts and figures

This year is the 50th anniversary of Red Rum's first of three Grand National victories, earning him a place in the record books and the hearts of racing punters.

Each year, it’s believed 250,000 pints of beer, 38,000 shots and 5000 cocktails are consumed at the Grand National. Not to mention 75,000 cups of tea & coffee!

The Grand National is one of the richest horse races in the world. This year's prize total money tops £1 million; £561,300 of that will go to the winner.

More than 500 million TV viewers spread across 140 counties are expected to watch the 2023 Grand National live streams and linear broadcasts.

An estimated £300 million will be wagered on the 2023 Grand National. But before you raid your piggybank, remember that only 60 per cent of the field are expected to make it to the final furlong.

How to watch the Grand National for free Free live stream: ITVX

Odds: Corach Rambler 15/2; Noble Yeats 8/1, Delta Work 12/1

