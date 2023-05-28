Everton vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

Watch Everton vs Bournemouth

Everton host Bournemouth on Sunday knowing that a win will keep them in the Premier League. In the US, the match is streaming live on Peacock ($4.99 a month). It's Sky in the UK and Fubo TV in Canada. Use a VPN to watch your local stream from anywhere in the world. Full viewing info below.

Everton vs Bournemouth preview and team news

Everton have been dealt a huge blow with Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to miss this decisive game through injury. Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman are also on the treatment table. Bournemouth must find alternatives to Antoine Semenyo, Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks and Junior Stanislas.

The Toffies picked up what could prove to be a vital point in dramatic fashion last weekend. Yerry Mina struck in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to earn the Toffees a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

That result, together with Leicester's draw with Newcastle and Leeds' defeat by West Ham, means Everton have their fate in their own hands. Sean Dyche would no doubt have accepted this scenario when he was handed the reins in late January: beat Bournemouth at Goodison Park and no other results are relevant.

The Cherries did brilliantly to secure survival with several games to spare. Gary O'Neil deserves huge credit for keeping Bournemouth up against the odds, but his team have suffered back-to-back defeats since relegation was no longer mathematically possible.

O'Neil's side went down 2-0 to Crystal Palace on the road, before a 1-0 home loss to Manchester United last weekend. Bournemouth were relegated at Everton's ground in 2020 - will they inflict the same pain on their hosts this weekend?

The match kicks off at 4.30pm BST (11.30am ET) on Sunday at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Follow our guide on how to watch a Everton vs Bournemouth live stream from wherever you are in the world.

US: Watch an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock TV

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Everton vs Bournemouth Peacock TV $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Bournemouth live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which we rate as the best VPN available. It offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

UK: Watch Everton vs Bournemouth in 4K HDR

Everton vs Bournemouth will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. You'll only be able to watch it at that quality through Sky's equipment.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Everton vs Bournemouth live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Everton vs Bournemouth with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app.

Canada: Everton vs Bournemouth live stream

The Everton vs Bournemouth live stream option for those in Canada is fuboTV. You can use fuboTV to watch every Premier League game live on the fuboTV website or app.

A subscription to fuboTV Canada costs $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Australia: Everton vs Bournemouth live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 – including Everton vs Bournemouth – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

