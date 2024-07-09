England vs Netherlands live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

The England vs Netherlands live stream sees two teams who have ridden their luck throughout the tournament meet for a chance to play in the final of Euro 2024. England vs Netherlands takes place at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Wednesday, July 10. Kick-off is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12am PT. Here are the England vs Netherlands TV channel and streaming options.

England vs Netherlands live streams:

England delivered an improved display against Switzerland but still needed a penalty save from Jordan Pickford and five well-taken spot-kicks to reach the last four. The Three Lions have ridden their luck to reach this stage but manager Gareth Southgate appears to have found a system that suits his talented team and will be boosted by the fact Marc Guehi is available after suspension and left-back Luke Shaw is back to full fitness.

It’s not been plain sailing for the Netherlands either as they finished third in their group and edged past a talented Turkey in the quarter-finals. However, they did impress in their last-16 win over Romania and have reached the semi-finals for the first time in 20 years. Expect manager Ronald Koeman to make at least one change as Steven Bergwijn has struggled to make an impact and could be replaced by either Jeremie Frimpong or Donyell Malen.

England vs Netherlands is FREE to watch on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and England vs Netherlands live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 live streams

You can watch England vs Netherlands for free on ITV1 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV Licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch England vs Netherlands live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's also 24/7 customer support. Give it a try.

Watch England vs Netherlands live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Netherlands vs England live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch England vs Netherlands live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of England's Euro semi-final against the Netherlands. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch England vs Netherlands Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.