England vs Australia live stream: watch the Ashes 3rd Test free online, Day 1

Watch England vs Australia live stream

The England vs Australia live stream, including The Ashes 3rd Test from Headingley, is free to watch on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to access that free coverage from anywhere, if you happen to travelling outside of Oz. In the UK, Sky Sports will have full coverage of Eng vs Aus, while cricket fans in the US can tune in via Willow TV. Full details of how to watch an England vs Australia live stream just below.

England vs Australia Ashes 2023: 3rd Test preview

The Headingley crowd rarely needs cause to voice a strong opinion, and after the nuclear fallout from Alex Carey’s, ahem, controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow on Sunday, you can guarantee that the Leeds locals will have a special welcome planned for the Aussies ahead of the potentially decisive Ashes 3rd Test.

That Bairstow had tried the exact same manoeuvre on Marnus Labuschagne a couple of days earlier has been wilfully forgotten by the same England personnel and supporters who have spent the past few days melodramatically and unironically bemoaning the death of chivalry, has triggered a counter-response from the propaganda arm of the tourists, who would now love nothing more than to inflict as much embarrassment on England as possible.

Perhaps the reason the hosts are so incandescent with rage is that they know they've brought this situation upon themselves. The early declaration in the England vs Australia 1st Test was a gamble that could have gone either way, but there's no denying that England enjoyed favourable bowling and batting conditions last week and couldn't take advantage. And then Nathan Lyon's injury took the biscuit from an Australian perspective.

However, even at the top level of sport, manufactured histrionics can provoke an effective siege mentality. In the minds of Ben Stokes, Brendan McCullum, the squad, the stadium and much of the nation, it's England against the world and the world doesn't know what it's let itself in for. Read on to find out how you can watch every ball of the Ashes 3rd Test with an England vs Australia live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Ashes 2023 3rd Test free live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

The great news for cricket fans in Australia is that they can they can watch England vs Australia (3rd Test) – along with every other Ashes match – FREE on 9Now. It's free to sign up – all you need is an Aussie postcode (e.g. 2000).

The match is due to get underway at 8pm AEST on Thursday, 6th July 2023. Nine’s Wide World of Sports will begin broadcasting from 7.30pm AEST.

Going to be outside Oz during the 2023 Ashes? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch England vs Australia 3rd Test live stream from overseas using a VPN

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any 2023 Ashes 3rd Test live stream – including those free options.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 3rd Test between England and Australia, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Australia live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

England vs Australia 3rd Test live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast every ball of The Ashes 2023, including the 3rd Test live from Leeds.

Don't have Sky? Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Don't forget: Aussies visiting the UK can watch the action free on 9now thanks to ExpressVPN.

Watch the 2023 Ashes live on Sky Sports

Don't want to commit to a Sky subscription? No problem. Cordcutters can enjoy a live stream of the Ashes with a Now Sports streaming pass (from £11.99 a day). Also consider: Sky Stream, which we rated five stars in our recent review. Play begins at 11am BST each day of the Ashes 2023 series.

England vs Australia 3rd Test live stream in USA and Canada

(Image credit: Willow TV)

Willow TV has the rights to air The Ashes in the States, including this 3rd Test, but there's plenty of options for those who want to see an England vs Australia live stream without cable.

Each game of the summer series is set to start at 6am ET / 3am PT.

You can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Don't have Sling? New users get 50 percent off their first month ...

Watch The Ashes 2023 with Sling TV

Cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the 2023 Ashes series in full in the US and Canada. Willow TV is accessible via Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

England vs Australia 3rd Test live stream in India

Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the 2023 Ashes series in its entirety, including the 3rd Test – England vs Australia – from Headingley.

That also means streaming service Sony LIV will be showing the action. You'll need a premium subscription to watch The Ashes live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. There's also a mobile-only plan that costs Rs 599 per year.

Play is set to begin at 3.30pm IST for all five Tests.

Sony Six LIV only available within India but you can access your account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

England 2023 Ashes squad – 3rd Test

Ben Stokes (c)

Moeen Ali

James Anderson

Jonny Bairstow

Stuart Broad

Harry Brook

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Dan Lawrence

Ollie Pope

Ollie Robinson

Joe Root

Josh Tongue

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Australia 2023 Ashes squad – 3rd Test