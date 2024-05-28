Djokovic vs Herbert live stream: watch the 2024 French Open first round for free online

Watch a Djokovic vs Herbert live stream

Novak Djokovic gets his French Open campaign underway today when he plays home hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The Djokovic vs Herbert live stream is FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch French Open live streams from anywhere, if you are away from Oz.

Djokovic vs Herbert preview

After sitting in the stands and watching on as long-time rival Rafa Nadal suffered a first-round defeat, Djokovic will finally play his opening match at Roland Garros. The three-time champion is always a threat on the red clay in Paris but has struggled to discover his best form this year and is yet to even reach a final in 2024.

The 24-time major champion has also fallen to some surprising defeats, losing to world No. 123 Luca Nardi at Indian Wells and most recently being dumped out of the Geneva Open by Tomas Machac. However, Djokovic has never failed to make it beyond the first round at the French Open and will start today’s match as the overwhelming favourite against Herbert.

The 33-year-old Frenchman is a hugely successful doubles player with five Grand Slam titles to his name but has never made it past the third round at a major in singles competition and is currently ranked 140th in the world.

Despite both players have long careers on the ATP Tour, they have only previously met on one occasion. That was all the way back in 2013 when Djokovic secured a comfortable straight set win over Herbert at the Paris Masters.

The action gets underway on Court Philippe-Chartier at 8.15pm BST. Here's how to watch a Djokovic vs Herbert live stream from anywhere.

Free Djokovic vs Herbert live stream

Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service has the rights to broadcast the 2024 French Open in Australia, including Djokovic vs Herbert, live and for free.

The 9Now streaming service is absolutely FREE to use – all you need to sign up is your email address, and you can watch on your computer, smartphone, tablet or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Once logged in to 9Now, you watch and can keep up to date with all the best action from Roland Garros. There's also a paid option for those wanting serious in-depth coverage – for completists, scroll down to find out more Australian broadcast options.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch a Djokovic vs Herbert live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular tennis live streams while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch a Djokovic vs Herbert live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream Djokovic vs Herbert

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for French Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Djokovic vs Herbert live stream!

Watch Djokovic vs Herbert live streams in the US

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch the Djokovic vs Herbert live in the USA.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the French Open, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a tennis-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Peacock is the streaming home of the French Open 2024 and you can watch it all with a monthly subscription now from $5.99. In addition to showing selected all the action live from Roland Garros, Peacock also has the rights to Premier League 23/24 live streams, plus a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch a Djokovic vs Herbert live stream in the UK

The Djokovic vs Herbert match is being shown live on TV on Eurosport in the UK, which is available through certain packages from Sky TV, EE TV and Virgin Media.

Alternatively, you can live stream Djokovic vs Herbert with a Discovery+ subscription. The service's Standard plan costs £6.99 a month and includes Eurosport channels alongside Discovery, TLC, Quest and more. Or upgrade to Premium to include TNT Sports for £29.99 and get access to Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership rugby, MotoGP, UFC, WWE and more.

Discovery+ plans run monthly and can be cancelled any time.

Remember, if you're not in the UK right now but want to continue watching your regular streams, you'll need a tennis-friendly VPN like NordVPN to continue watching from abroad.

Watch a Djokovic vs Herbert live stream in Australia

As explained above, Aussies can watch the Djokovic vs Herbert absolutely free thanks to Channel 9 and 9Now.

However, if you want your pick of every match going on at the Roland Garros in 2024 you'll want the all-inclusive service provided by the Stan Sport streaming service Down Under. The basic Stan package is $10 per month and comes with a 30-day free trial. When you add the necessary Stan Sport add-on, though, for an $15 extra per month, that gets charged immediately.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local live stream from overseas – without being blocked.