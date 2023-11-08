CMA Awards 2023 live stream

The 2023 CMA Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Wednesday 8th November, at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm Central time (that's 1am UK time). US viewers can watch all the action on-demand on Hulu. If you're currently outside the US, remember to use a VPN to watch the coverage from anywhere in the world.

CMA Awards 2023: preview

Is 2023 the year that Chris Stapleton or Carrie Underwood get their flowers at the CMA Awards? Despite now being seven- and six-time nominees respectively, neither of the country superstars has ever picked up the ultra-prestigious Entertainer of the Year trophy, and the meteoric success of Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's timeless '88 hit "Fast Car" suggests they're going to have to keep waiting.

There are numerous country music awards events, but the Country Music Association Awards is the original, and the 57th edition is being staged at the legendary Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are on hosting duties for the second year running, but Combs would go one better if he's crowned the Entertainer of the Year again. He's already won the top prize twice in a row, and his main competition stands to be Morgan Wallen, who's back on the scene after being filmed drunkenly using a racial slur two years ago.

There are 11 major awards categories besides, but of course, the real highlights of the two-hour ceremony will be the performances, particularly the collaborations, and this year we can look forward to mashups between Jelly Roll and K. Michelle, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town, Old Dominion and Megan Moroney, and Carly Pearce and Stapleton.

Here's how to watch the CMA Awards wherever you are. We've also listed the nominees and performers below.

US: watch CMA Awards live stream

The 2023 CMA Awards are airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, 8th November 2023. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the ABC website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch CMA Awards 2023 without cable in the US

ABC is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon, and more.

If you don't have cable, ABC is carried by the excellent OTT streaming service Fubo, which costs $74.99 after a 7-day FREE trial.

Sling TV is another option – if you live in an area where ABC is part of the Sling Blue package, which costs from $40 a month. Not sure? Fubo might be a better bet for this one.

Hulu will also stream the 2023 CMA Awards on-demand from Thursday, 9th November. A subscription costs $7.99 a month, or $14.99 a month bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. You can also get a 7-day free trial.

Watch a CMA Awards 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular CMA Awards live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the 2023 Country Music Association Awards live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Canada: Watch CMA Awards 2023

Canadian viewers can catch the 2023 CMA Awards on on CTV at 8pm ET/PT on Wednesday, 8th November. If you can't watch the show live, you'll be able to catch it on CTV's on-demand platform after it airs, and it will be absolutely free to watch for cable customers. If you don't have a cable package, CTV unfortunately doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription plan in Canada. However, for any US fans away from home right now, the good news is that there is a way to catch the CMA Awards wherever you are. You can do so, by using a VPN.

UK: Watch CMA Awards 2023

There's good news and bad news for country music fans in the UK. The BBC will screen the 2023 CMA Awards completely free of charge on both BBC Four and BBC iPlayer. However, it won't be live. The CMA Awards takes place at 1am GMT in the early hours of Thursday, 9th November, but the ceremony will only be available to watch on the BBC from 10pm GMT on Friday, 17th November. Abroad? You can access BBC iPlayer from around the world by using a VPN.

Australia: Watch CMA Awards 2023

If you're in Australia, you can live stream the 2023 CMA Awards on Stan, which costs $10 per month after a free 30-day trial. The ceremony starts at 12pm AEDT on Thursday, 9th November. However, if you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to watch the show on-demand and free-of-charge courtesy of Channel 9 and 9Now, from 9am AEDT on Saturday, 18th November. Away from home? Use a VPN to tap into your preferred stream.

2023 CMA Awards performers

Kenny Chesney

Mac McAnally

Alan Jackson

Zac Brown Band

Morgan Wallen

HARDY

Post Malone

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Jelly Roll

K. Michelle

Jordan Davis

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Carly Pearce

Tanya Tucker

Little Big Town

Luke Bryan

The War and Treaty

Lainey Wilson

2023 CMA Awards nominations

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Gettin' Old — Luke Combs

One Thing at a Time — Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Single of the Year

"Fast Car" — Luke Combs

"Heart Like a Truck" — Lainey Wilson

"Need a Favor" — Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know" — Jordan Davis

"Wait in the Truck" — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Song of the Year

"Fast Car" — Tracy Chapman

"Heart Like a Truck" — Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know" — Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne

"Tennessee Orange" — David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney and Ben Williams

"Wait in the Truck" — Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps and Jordan Schmidt

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music Video of the Year

"Light On in the Kitchen" — Ashley McBryde

"Memory Lane" — Old Dominion

"Need a Favor" — Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know" — Jordan Davis

"Wait in the Truck" — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Musical Event of the Year