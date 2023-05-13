Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch the Premier League clash for free online

Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream

Aston Villa vs Tottenham is available to watch on USA Network via FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Sling in the US. The Premier League clash will also stream on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream today on TV just below.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream: match preview

Spurs travel to Villa Park on Saturday for a tie that could have huge implications in the race for European football next season.

No matter how bad Spurs have been this season it has felt like they've occupied fifth place for months, but one win in their last five games has finally seen them drop to sixth, just two points ahead of Brighton who have two games in hand. That single win came against Crystal Palace last weekend – but yet again it could easily have been worse if not for the presence of Harry Kane. The England striker headed his 209th Premier League goal in first-half stoppage time, before making a goal-line clearance as the clock ticked down. Will he be the hero again here on Saturday?

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are just three points behind Spurs, but after a 10-game unbeaten run they've now tasted defeat in their last two – a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford was followed by another against Wolves last weekend. Villa made the better start and dominated possession throughout, with 16 shots to Wolves' six, but Toti Gomes headed the only goal of the game – his first for the club – after just nine minutes. Villa's remaining three games are all against teams above them in the race for Europe, which makes them all must-wins for Unai Emery's side – starting today on home turf.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham kicks off at 3pm BST / 10am EDT today, Saturday 13th May, at Villa Park. It's free to watch in the US with a FuboTV 7-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch an Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere.

US: Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch an Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently is offering new customers 50 percent off their first month and there's a free-trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. What's to lose?

Of course, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab) are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Aston Villa vs Tottenham

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for FuboTV.

3. Then head over to FuboTV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Aston Villa vs Tottenham live stream!

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in the UK?

Sadly, Aston Villa vs Tottenham will not be televised in the UK, though there will be live commentary of the game on the radio via BBC Radio 5Live (opens in new tab).

Don't forget: Australian, US and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on Optus Sports, Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast all 380 Premier League 2022/23 matches, including Aston Villa vs Tottenham, in Canada. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website or via compatible smart TVs and set top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV (opens in new tab) costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Aston Villa vs Tottenham in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including Aston Villa vs Tottenham. The service costs just AU$24.99 monthly or AU$199 annually.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your local Premier League 2022/23 live stream without being blocked.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off time

Global Aston Villa vs Tottenham kick-off times

UK: 3pm

3pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm USA (EDT/PST): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia (AEST): 12am (Sunday)

12am (Sunday) New Zealand (NZST): 2am (Sunday)

