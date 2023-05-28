Arsenal vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the Premier League from anywhere online

Arsenal vs Wolves live stream

Arsenal vs Wolves is available to watch in the US on Peacock TV, which starts at just $4.99 a month. The non-UK-televised Premier League clash is also streaming on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use our No.1-rated VPN to watch from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch Arsenal vs Wolves just below.

Arsenal vs Wolves live stream: match preview

Wolves have grown used to taking on the eventual Premier League runners-up on the final day of the season and, as supporters of a certain other club that plays in red would testify, their fans have delighted in rubbing salt into the wounds. Only a matter of weeks ago, Arsenal were leading the title charge. They're now eight points adrift of the champions and in danger of becoming a walking punchline.

It's easy to forget that nobody had Mikel Arteta's men down as Premier League contenders at the start of the season, but the way everything has unravelled has left sore heads and bitter memories. The Gunners have imploded, losing three of their last five and winning just two of their last eight, and will finish in 2nd regardless of what happens today.

It’s been a while since Wolves fans last got to savour that winning feeling too, their most recent success coming against Aston Villa at the start of the month, though they could yet finish above Chelsea in the table.

Fans had had high hopes for this campaign, but Bruno Lage's disastrous spell at the helm changed everything. The turnaround engineered by Julen Lopetegui has been impressive, underlining his status as one of the world's elite coaches, though having overseen a lavish and wildly misguided spending spree last summer, Lage may still get the last laugh.

It's looking as if Wolves are going to be forced to operate on a much tighter budget in the immediate future, and as a result, this may well turn out to be Lopetegui's final game in charge.

A Martin Odegaard double secured three points for Arsenal in the reverse fixture but the game wasn’t as breezy as the scoreline suggests, with Goncalo Guedes in particular running the Arsenal defence ragged. While Guedes now plies his trade elsewhere, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence are more than capable of stepping into those shoes.

Arsenal vs Wolves kicks off at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EDT at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 28th May. Make sure you know how to watch an Arsenal vs Wolves live stream from anywhere.

USA: Arsenal vs Wolves live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Wolves on Peacock TV, which is live streaming every Premier League game this weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a football-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Arsenal vs Wolves live from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your go-to Arsenal vs Wolves live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Arsenal vs Wolves live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the Premier League. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Arsenal vs Wolves

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Arsenal vs Wolves in the Premier League, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Arsenal vs Wolves live stream!

Can I watch Arsenal vs Wolves in the UK?

Sadly, Arsenal vs Wolves will not be televised in the UK, though you can keep up-to-date with the game with live commentary from BBC Radio 5Live and via the BBC Sport website.

Don't forget: Australian, US, and Canadian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Optus Sport, Peacock TV and FuboTV.

Watch Arsenal vs Wolves in Canada

FuboTV has the exclusive rights to broadcast every single Premier League fixture in Canada, which of course includes Arsenal vs Wolves. Watch live on the FuboTV app, the FuboTV website, or via compatible smart TVs and set-top boxes.

A subscription to FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, CA$59.97 for three months, or CA$199.99 for a full year. No contract, no fuss.

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad while travelling outside Canada.

Watch Arsenal vs Wolves in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Arsenal vs Wolves, as well as every other 2022/23 Premier League game. The service costs AU$24.99 monthly, but existing Optus customers can get it for AU$6.99 per month.

Stuck outside Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access your local Premier League live stream without being blocked.

Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off time

Global Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off times

UK: 4.30pm

4.30pm Central Europe: 5.30pm

5.30pm USA (EDT/PDT): 11.30am / 8.30am

11.30am / 8.30am Australia: 1.30am (Monday)

1.30am (Monday) New Zealand: 3.30am (Monday)

All times 4.30pm BST (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Sunday 28th May

Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Manchester City

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City vs West Ham United

Manchester United vs Fulham

Southampton vs Liverpool