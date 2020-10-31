Wales vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the 2020 Six Nations for free

Wales face Scotland at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday 31st October in the the final round of the 2020 Six Nations Championship (kick off 2.15pm). Fancy watching Gregor Townsend's men face off against last year's Grand Slam champions? Here's how to watch a Wales vs Scotland free live stream.

Free-to-air channel BBC will broadcast Wales vs Scotland in the UK. Going to be outside the UK this Saturday? No problem. UK citizens can use a VPN to access ITV from anywhere in the world. Follow our guide to pick up a 2020 Six Nations live stream now.

2020 Six Nations table TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Ireland 4 3 0 1 38 2 14 England 4 3 0 1 15 1 13 France 4 3 0 1 13 1 13 Scotland 4 2 0 2 14 2 10 Wales 4 1 0 3 25 3 7 Italy 4 0 0 4 -105 0 0

Scotland's distant title hopes evaporated when Ireland thrashed Italy earlier in the week, so the 2018 Calcutta Cup champions will be keen to prove a point this weekend.

Scotland have not claimed an away win against Wales for 18 years but the return of Exeter Chiefs' trophy double-winning stars Stuart Hogg, Jonny Gray and Sam Skinner could aid Gregor Townsend's in their quest to erase that painful record.

Wales go into Saturday's match as favourites, having secured a tense 18-11 victory over Scotland on their way to winning the 2019 Six Nations Championships title. That said, it's not been a vintage tournament for Wales – Wayne Pivac's men have conceded 15 tries in four back-to-back defeats so far. Pivac will be under intense scrutiny should his side concede victory to Scotland in Llanelli.

With a win essential for Wales, and Scotland seeking to exploit their opponents' poor form, Wales vs Scotland should provide a thrilling start to the final day of the 2020 Six Nations, ahead of England vs Italy at 4.45pm.

Here's how to get a Wales vs Scotland live stream ahead of kick off at 2.15pm GMT.

Wales vs Scotland live stream: how to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale for free

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

The BBC will broadcast Wales vs Scotland live. The free-to-air channel will also stream all the the action online via the BBC iPlayer website and mobile app.

Going to be outside the UK during the Six Nations? Simply download and install a VPN and set your location to the UK. That way, you can watch Wales vs Scotland live, as if you were at home in the UK!

Kick off is at 2.15pm GMT

How to watch Wales vs Scotland from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Trying to access BBC and ITV 2020 Six Nations streams from outside the UK – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland in the USA

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports Network has the exclusive rights to show the 2020 Six Nations rugby – including Wales vs Scotland – in the United States. You'll need to subscribe the Peacock TV online player to enjoy it.

The good news is that Peacock TV is just $4.99 and offers access to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship (including a France vs Ireland live stream), Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, and more including top class TV shows and Premier League football. There's even a 7-day free trial so you can try before you buy.

Peacock TV is only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

How to watch the Wales vs Scotland in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for an early start, you can watch the Wales vs Scotland in Australia via beIN Sport. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy the game – kick off is at 6.05am AEST.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch the Wales vs Scotland in New Zealand

beIN Sports also has the rights to show the final 2020 Six Nations games in New Zealand. Rugby fans who subscribe to Sky can add beIN Sports to their Sky Sport package at no extra cost.

Not a Sky subscriber? No worries. Take advantage of beIN's free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. After that, you'll be rolled onto a monthly plan at a cost of $19.78 per month.

How to watch Wales vs Scotland in South Africa

(Image credit: SuperSport)

SuperSport is the place to watch the final day of the 2020 Six Nations in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2020 Six Nations final day fixtures

All times shown are GMT.

Wales v Scotland – 2.15pm GMT, live on BBC One

Italy v England – 4.45pm GMT, live on ITV

France v Ireland – 8.05pm GMT, live on BBC Two, then BBC One