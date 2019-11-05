UEFA Champions League live stream: how to watch European football in 4K, anywhere in the world

The Champions! Yes, it’s the Champions League 2019/20 group stage and time to get your 4K football on. For that you’ll need a Champions League live stream or TV channel to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League is the 65th year of Europe’s top continental club competition, with the contest now whittled down to 32 teams all vying for a place in the 2020 Champions League Final in Istanbul.

Matchday 4 marks the halfway point of the group stages and sees the reverse of the fixtures from two weeks ago. Buoyed by a home win against Red Star, Spurs will be hoping for a result away in Belgrade to keep themselves in the qualification places and the Serbs behind in third. With a final game away at Bayern, the North Londoners will need all the points they can get.

Liverpool take on Group E whipping boys Genk at Anfield after a comprehensive smashing of the Belgians in matchday 3. Surely only complacency could stand in the way of Klopp and co. making the last 16 for the third season in a row?

Chelsea can enjoy home comforts after a tidy 1-0 victory away in Amsterdam but we saw last season how effective Ajax can be away. Will Lampard have done his homework and can we realistically expect the same devastating upsets from a Dutch side missing its 2018/19 superstars?

And then there's Manchester City puffing on cigars at the top of Group C with their three-in-three record. A likely win away at Atalanta could see Pep and his team wrap up qualification with two games to go, should tied-on-points Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar share the spoils too in Group C's other fixture.

Football fans might also like to keep an eye on Group A. While Real Madrid may only have their supposedly easiest game of the stage against Galatasaray at home on Wednesday night, this is far from a Madrid firing on all cylinders. Los Blancos are keeping pace with Barcelona on the domestic front but heads have rolled before when success in Europe has gone wanting.

Finally, there'll be a tight and fascinating game in Group F this evening with Dortmund vs Inter. The two European giants are level on points in second and third positions. Inter took the points at home on matchday 3 with a 2-0 win. Can the Germans peg the Nerazzurri back? It's set to be a fascinating race for qualification with both sides facing Barca once more before the groups are out.

There are no new rules for the group stage apart from the fact that VAR has been in force since the play-offs and will continue throughout the tournament. Should two teams be tied on points by the end of the group games, then they are separated according to the following criteria:

Points in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Away goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams

Goal difference in all group matches

Goals scored in all group matches

Wins in all group matches

Away wins in all group matches

Disciplinary points

UEFA club coefficient

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based Champions League fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the group stage from another country.

There are certain territories where the Champions League football is free to watch (you can find a full list of the free Champions League broadcasters here along with the pay channels too). So, if you're away in one of these places, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar.

Anywhere else and you'll want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your service provider will think you’re in the correct country to do so and allow you to watch the Champions League on your subscription as if you were back home.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or accessing websites people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live the Champions League football here.

Watch the Champions League live the UK

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League. BT Sport also has the Bundesliga, which makes a subscription this season a very decent offer.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers will gain access to the coverage free of charge, while it costs £10 each month for existing customers. Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

BT Sport does come in 4K if you’re hooked up to the BT Sport Ultra HD channel, but you’ll need to be a BT TV and BT Super Fast Fibre broadband user to get it. Ultra HD is not available on the Sky TV platform.

The situation is better for Virgin Media customers, though. You can enjoy all five BT Sports channels including BT Sport Ultra HD on channel 555.

For 4K sports on BT TV, it’s a case of upgrading or purchasing the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to an existing BT subscription, or £54.99 for the full shebang if you’re a new customer starting from scratch.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

Watch the Champions League live the USA

UEFA Champions League fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch some of the European football action free on Spanish language network Univision. The rest, you’ll have to pay for and the rights are shared out between Univision Deportes Network and Turner Sports.

Take a look at the schedules on their website to work how to follow your favourite team, and don’t forget to use a VPN if you’re watching from abroad.

Champions League Fixtures

The games come thick and fast in the group stage and right from the off the big hitters are in action. There's nowhere to hide whichever team you are. These are some of top clashes to look out for from matchdays four and five:

Matchday 4

5/11 - Liverpool vs Genk, 8pm GMT

5/11 - Chelsea vs Ajax, 8pm GMT

5/11 - Dortmund vs Inter, 8pm GMT

6/11 - Real Madrid vs Galatasaray, 8pm GMT

6/11 - Red Star Belgrade vs Tottenham, 8pm GMT

6/11 - Atalanta vs Manchester City, 8pm GMT

6/11 - PSG vs Club Brugge, 8pm GMT

6/11 - Dinamo Zagreb vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 8pm GMT

Matchday 5

26/11 - Real Madrid vs PSG, 8pm GMT

26/11 - Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk, 8pm GMT

26/11 - Tottenham vs Olympiacos, 8pm GMT

26/11 - Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, 8pm GMT

27/11 - Valencia vs Chelsea, 5.55pm GMT

27/11 - Zenit vs Lyon, 5.55pm GMT

27/11 - Barcelona vs Dortmund, 8pm GMT

27/11 - Liverpool vs Napoli, 8pm GMT