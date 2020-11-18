Tottenham vs Manchester City preview: how to watch the EPL in 4K

Tottenham's feelings of confidence going into this one will have been ebbing with more and more reports of their players, or those with them, testing positive for COIVD while out on international duty. Can they best City without key players like Doherty and Son? Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are in the world.

UK football fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV sports pass starting at £9.99. In the US, subscribers to NBCSN can watch the game on TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country.

Fortunately for Spurs, Manchester City haven't been in usual bristling form so far this campaign. With Sergio Aguero out and Kevin De Bruyne a little quieter than we know him, they've not been tearing teams a new one and more just plugging away quietly. Raheem Sterling is a doubt heading into the fixture, so this may not be the game that springs the Sky Blues back into life.

Even without Son, Spurs have threat enough in Bale and Kane, both of whom contributed in their international games. There's plenty of talk around Mourinho's squad looking like contenders this year. Three points against City would certainly do no harm to that reputation.

Tottenham vs Manchester City is the late afternoon game on Saturday 21st November which kicks off at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch this season-defining fixture wherever you are in the world.

Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester City in the US

NBC is the rights holder for Tottenham vs Manchester City in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

fuboTV free 7-day trial

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels NBC Sports which means you can watch a Tottenham vs Manchester City free live stream too.View Deal

fuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services. There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester City abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester City in 4K

Tottenham vs Manchester City is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Saturday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Tottenham vs Manchester City live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£33.99). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass + mobile month £9.98

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV and a whole month on your mobile phone for just £9.98 while this Now TV deal is on.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Liverpool vs Leicester with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K. All times are in GMT.



Saturday 21st November

12.30pm, Newcastle United v Chelsea - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

3pm, Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - BT Sport 1

5.30pm, Tottenham Hotspur v Man City - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

8pm, Man Utd v West Brom - BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 22nd November

12pm, Fulham v Everton - BBC One / BBC iPlayer

2pm, Sheffield United v West Ham United - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

4.30pm, Leeds United v Arsenal - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

7.15pm Liverpool v Leicester City - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 23rd November

5.30pm, Burnley v Crystal Palace - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

8pm, Wolves v Southampton - Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD