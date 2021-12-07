The Ashes live stream 2021/22 and how to watch Australia vs England for free

The Ashes 2021/22 Test series between Australia and England starts at midnight GMT on Tuesday night, as the calendar changes to Wednesday (8th Dec), at Brisbane's Gabba stadium. England have arrived Down Under in hopes of regaining the smallest trophy in world sport – but will cricket's biggest prize elude Joe Root for the second time in a row? Aussie viewers can watch The Ashes free on 7plus. Make sure you know to watch The Ashes live stream for free with a VPN wherever you are.

The Ashes live stream 2021/22 Date: 8th Dec 2021 – 18th Jan 2022 Location: Various, Australia FREE stream: 7plus (Australia) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Willow | Sling UK stream: BT Sport India stream: Sony Six

After the heroics of 2015, England relinquished The Ashes urn in 2017/18 when they lost 4-0 in Australia. The Aussies retained the trophy in 2019, scraping a 2-2 series draw in England. Can they make it three in a row?

Australia's tight COVID-19 restrictions mean that Barmy Army won't be there to toot England's horn, and the fifth Test has been moved from Perth due to fresh border controls. The (possible) series finale is now likely to be held in Melbourne.

But what of the clash itself? Joe Root will become the first man to lead England into The Ashes twice since Plum Warner in 1903/04 and 1911/12. Expectations are high but the good news is that Ben Stokes is back, and ready to wreak havoc on Australia in The Ashes.

As England head coach Chris Silverwood told reporters: "That knock Ben played at Headingley in 2019 will be hurting the Australians – it did hurt them and will still be hurting for a while to come... They know what he is capable of and that he can take anybody down."

As for the Aussies, they'll be captained by Pat Cummins after Tim Paine stepped down following a sexting scandal. David Warner, who delivered some fabulous knocks at this year's T20 World Cup, will open the innings with Marcus Harris. Cummins' favoured pace bowlers are Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Can England win their first Ashes since 2015? Aussie fans can watch The Ashes 2021/22 free on 7plus. Read on below to find out how you can watch The Ashes live stream from wherever you are in the world.

The Ashes free live stream

Channel 7 has the rights to air The Ashes 2021/22, which means Aussie fans can stream every match live on 7plus. Simply sign up with an email address and a ZIP code to watch for free!

Going to be outside Oz during The Ashes? Simply use a VPN to access 7plus from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Watch The Ashes live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Ashes cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For The Ashes, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 7plus.

3. Then head over to 7plus on your browser or device and enjoy The Ashes free live stream.

Watch The Ashes live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to air The Ashes 2021/22 in the States, but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

You can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Don't have Sling? New users get their first month for only $10...

The Ashes live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the rights to broadcast The Ashes 2021/22. Not a subscriber? The BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month and gets you instant streaming access to all of BT's sports channels, so you can watch the cricket, Premier League soccer, UFC, rugby and more. You don't have to be a BT broadband customer either.

The Ashes live stream in India

Sony Six is the place to find live coverage of The Ashes 2021/22 in India. You can watch on Sony Six (with English commentary) or catch the action on the Sony Six app/website.

It's cheap as chips, too. Premium subscription costs from Rs999 a year, which is around £10/$14/AU$19. That includes access to the TV channels, the mobile app and the web player.

Sony Six is only available within India but you can access your account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Ashes 2021/22 schedule

1st Test – 8th - 12th December 2021

The Gabba, Brisbane 一 11am AEDT / 12am GMT

2nd Test: 16th - 20th December 2021

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 一 3pm AEDT / 4am GMT

3rd Test: 26th - 30th December 2021

MCG, Melbourne 一 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

4th Test: 5th - 9th January 2022

SCG, Sydney 一 10.30am AEDT / 11.30pm GMT

5th Test: Jan 14th - 18th January 2022

Stadium TBC 一 1.30pm AEDT / 2.30am GMT

Australia 2021/22 Ashes squad

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey. Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Steve Smith, David Warner

England 2021/22 Ashes squad

Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood