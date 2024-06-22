Switzerland vs Germany live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Switzerland vs Germany live streams

You might not think that Switzerland vs Germany on Sunday, June 23, at 8pm, has a great deal riding on it, with the former all but assured a last 16 spot and the latter already qualified, but you'd be wrong. The winner tops Group A and avoids a potential knockout fixture against defending champions Italy, so there's more than just local pride at stake here.

Switzerland may continue to rely on the same Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer generation that has run through much of the past decade, but that experienced old guard are still producing the goods. Shaqiri's superb long-range effort against Scotland took the Swiss to four points and pretty much guarantees a knockout spot as (at worst) one of the best third-placed sides. A win will improve confidence even more.

Germany have lit up the group stage of their home tournament, scoring seven, conceding once and registering six points. Jamal Musiala has been particularly impressive, the Bayern Munich man scoring against Scotland and Hungary, and will look to add to his reputation as one of Europe's hottest youngsters. Die Mannschaft will want to make it three wins out of three and avoid Italy in the knockouts and with just one defeat to their neighbours in the past 68 years (from 21 games) they might just do it.

Switzerland vs Germany is FREE to watch on (BBC iPlayer) in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Switzerland vs Germany live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Switzerland vs Germany 2024 live streams

You can watch Switzerland vs Germany for free on (BBC iPlayer) (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Switzerland vs Germany live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From only $3.39 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Switzerland vs Germany live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Switzerland vs Germany live on FS1 which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Switzerland vs Germany live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Switzerland vs Germany. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.