Spain vs Germany live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Spain vs Germany live stream stands to deliver one of the landmark moments of Euro 2024. The tournament's two standout teams meet in the first quarter-final. The Spain vs Germany live stream comes from Stuttgart Arena on Friday, 5th July, with kick-off at 5pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 2am AEST on Saturday morning in Australia). Here are the TV channels and live streams you'll need.

Spain vs Germany live streams:

Only Germany have scored more goals than Spain, and Spain are one of only two teams to have conceded fewer goals than the hosts. Yet both teams are battle-hardened having both come from behind to win in their Euro 2024 journeys so far. One of them is very likely to need to draw on that courage in this quarter final.

Both sides have match-winners in Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan for Germany, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal for Spain, destroyers in Antonio Rudiger and Rodri, and game-changing talent on the bench in Leroy Sane and Dani Olmo. We can't wait.

Spain vs Germany is free to watch on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Spain vs Germany live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Spain vs Germany 2024 live streams

You can watch Spain vs Germany for free on ITV1 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Spain vs Germany live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From $3.39 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Spain vs Germany live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Spain vs Germany live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Spain vs Germany live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Spain vs Germany. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.