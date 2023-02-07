Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: everything you need to know about Sonos' (rumoured) next speakers

Sonos is reportedly working on two new speakers. Rumoured to be called the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100, they look to be the first devices in a new direction for the company – as The Specials sang, "It's the dawning of a new era."

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence previously pledged to "reset the bar" in its existing audio line-ups, and these new speakers could make good on that promise.

So what features will they offer? How will they differ from the current Sonos range? How much will they cost and when will we see them? Here's everything rumoured so far.

Sonos hasn't confirmed any details of the Era speakers yet – or indeed their very existence – so the exact release date is still uncertain. According to recent reporting by The Verge (opens in new tab), the new speakers will make their debut "in the coming months".

A spring launch could be on the cards. Last year Sonos held a flurry of launches in the run-up to summer – the Sonos Symfonisk Bookshelf (Gen 2), Sonos voice assistant, the Roam SL and Ray soundbar were all announced between January and June. Fingers crossed we see these Era speakers sooner rather than later.

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: price speculation

Again, pricing – along with all the other details – is still very much under wraps, but we can make an educated guess.

The Sonos Era 300 is expected to be a high-end speaker – a change of tack for Sonos, since it spent most of 2022 focussing on more affordable fare like the Ray soundbar and Sub Mini subwoofer. It's also thought to compete with the likes of the Apple HomePod 2 (which costs £299 / $299 / AU$479).

As such, we would expect the Sonos Era 300 to cost around £499 / $549 / AU$700. That's the same price as the Sonos Five, which the Era 300 could end up replacing. Some of the specs are said to be similar to the Sonos Five, and the two speakers are thought to be a similar size.

The Era 100 is rumoured to be a lower-specced device, and so should carry a lower price tag. Somewhere in the region of £299 / $299 / AU$479 would be more likely.

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: design hearsay

(Image credit: Sonos)

So what can we expect from a new Sonos line? Sonos hopes these devices will start a new chapter for the company – hence the name Era. So it's only fitting that they sport a bold new look.

According to The Verge (which has seen internal files on the speaker when it was known under the codename Optimo), the Era 300 "marks a substantial evolution in design compared to Sonos’ existing products".

It's said to be encased in a dual-angled shell that should enable the speaker to fire out sound in all directions. But while the design will break away from Sonos' previous devices (like the Sub Mini, pictured), the company is thought to stick with its traditional back and white colour options.

Less is known about the Era 100. Will it have the same design as the Era 300, but smaller? Or will it – like the HomePod Mini compared to the HomePod 2 – have a different look altogether? We'll have to wait and see.

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: features rumours

(Image credit: Future)

The Era 300 is rumoured to be Sonos' best-sounding speaker ever, or at least that's how it'll be positioned. Its army of drivers is said to include several that fire in all different directions, which could create a truly room-filling sound.

It's said to be a similar size to the Sonos Five (pictured), but with twice as much RAM as any Sonos speaker before it and eight times more flash memory.

Wi-Fi listening should come as standard (courtesy of WiFi 6), along with Bluetooth, which would be a first for Sonos. Previously, its only speakers with Bluetooth have been its portable offerings the Roam and Move. Line-in playback could also be on the cards, making it the only Sonos speaker apart from the Five to offer this feature (though it would be via USB-C rather than the Five's 3.5mm headphone jack).

Built-in mics would let the Era 300 adjust playback to its surroundings, while also enabling voice control via the company's own voice assistant.

The Era 300 is rumoured to support Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio. The virtual surround sound tech should combine with the speaker's multi-directional drivers to create quite a sonic impact.

Less is known about the Era 100, but it's rumoured to come in an Era 100 SL variant too. As with previous Sonos products, SL would denote no voice controls, so it would lack the standard Era 100's mics.

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: early verdict

The Era 300 and Era 100/Era 100 SL should be the start of a new chapter for Sonos. The firm has previously said it aims to enter four new product markets soon, with the first due this year. Even if that doesn't turn out to be Sonos' long-rumoured wireless headphones, it will still prove fascinating to us audio fans. Looks like 2023 could be a big year for Sonos.

