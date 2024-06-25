Slovakia vs Romania live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Slovakia vs Romania live streams

Romania may start the day on top of Group E but anything could happen next with they, Slovakia, Belgium and Ukraine all on three points. That makes the Slovakia vs Romania live stream at 5pm BST / 12pm ET on Wednesday 26th June an absolute must watch.

Slovakia and Ivan Schranz shook Euro 2024 when they set up a 1-0 victory over Belgium in the first few days of the tournament. And when the Slavia Prague man put his nation ahead of Ukraine, it looked like they were waltzing toward the knockouts in style. Alas, they let that lead slip and eventually fell to a defeat that now leaves them teetering. Three points and third place may end up being enough to progress, but they'll want to make sure they keep their destiny in their own hands on Wednesday.

Of all those four teams who are level on points in Group E, it's Romania who sit atop of it. The 3-0 beating of Ukraine has bolstered their goal difference and so draws all round would see them win the pool. But, equally, a loss could still see them finish bottom and crash out. Can they reach a European Championship knockout stage for the first time in 24 years.

Slovakia vs Romania is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Slovakia vs Romania live streams from anywhere, if you're away from home when it's on.

Free Slovakia vs Romania 2024 live streams

You can watch Slovakia vs Romania for free on the BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence) and BBC Two on TV in the UK.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Slovakia vs Romania live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Slovakia vs Romania live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Slovakia vs Romania live on Fox Sports through FS1, which can be accessed via cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time. Kick-off is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans

Watch Slovakia vs Romania live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Slovakia vs Romania. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime. Kick-off is at 2am AEST on Thursday morning.

It's a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.