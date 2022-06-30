Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: release date, price news, features

Sennheiser has officially teased its Momentum 4 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The new cans are set for an "all-new design", improved sound quality and a staggering 60-hour battery life. The company hasn't said too much more – nor has it revealed a full image.

So, what do we know about the newest member of the Momentum family? What specs are being kept in reserve for the official launch? And how will the Momentum 4 Wireless compare to the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless, not to mention other big-hitters such as the Sony WH-1000XM5?

Buckle up as we take a detailed tour of the upcoming Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones...

In an official press release (opens in new tab) dated 15th June 2022, Sennheiser confirmed that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will be "available globally from August 2022".

The German audio brand didn't provide an exact launch date and didn't mention pre-orders, but the clock is counting down and we expect to hear more in the coming weeks.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: predicted price

Despite revealing some of the key specs, Sennheiser has remained tight-lipped when it comes to price.

The current model – the Momentum 3 Wireless – launched at £350 ($400 / AU$575) in 2019. Since then, the cost of metals and materials has risen dramatically, meaning the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless could cost more.

Sony recently set a precedent for this: the 2019 Sony WH-1000XM4, which hit the shelves at £350 ($350 / AU$550), were recently replaced by the 2022 Sony WH-1000XM5 at £380 ($400 / AU$550).

Will Sennheiser bump prices by a similar amount? Or will it opt to undercut Sony's class-leading cans? We think they'll land somewhere in between…

In the meantime, you might want to keep an eye out for discounted Momentum 3 headphones in the build-up to Prime Day 2022.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: design

The Momentum 4 Wireless are poised to introduce an "all-new lightweight design", which, as you you can tell from the teaser image above, includes a headband wrapped in a grey fabric similar to that used for the charging case of the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds. This is said to be complemented by "deep-cushioned" synthetic leather earpads to ensure "exceptional and long-lasting wearing comfort".

It all sounds very promising, but the Momentum 4 have big shoes to fill. The Momentum 3 headphones offer the perfect amount of cushioning and a classy stainless steel headband that sits nicely on the head and doesn't 'clamp'. They also boast thick, sheepskin leather earpads that offer decent passive isolation.

Let's hope the Momentum 4 are just as well-crafted.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: battery life

In 2019, What Hi-Fi? scored the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones five out of five, noting that the only disappointing thing was their "uncompetitive battery life".

Well, it looks like Sennheiser was listening because the Momentum 4 Wireless have a claimed battery life of 60 hours. That appears to be three times the battery life of Apple’s AirPods Max! And even if that 60-hour figure is without active noise-cancelling activated, it's still a very attractive spec compared to the best wireless headphones, many of which offer around 30 hours’ battery life.

We'll reserve judgement until Sennheiser clarifies the full details, but it sounds like the Momentum 4 could boast some of the best battery life we've seen from a pair of wireless headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: features

Right, let's get down to brass tacks. So far, Sennheiser has said that the Momentum 4 will "raise the bar even higher" with "advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation".

Sennheiser doesn't go into much detail but we'd expect to see a refined version of what the Momentum 3 cans offer: three noise-cancelling modes (full-blown ‘Max’, ‘Anti-Wind’ and ‘Anti-Pressure’).

We also know that the Momentum 4 boast 42mm drivers, just like their predecessor. Except that this time, the drivers will be angled slightly to better direct sound towards the wearer's ears and ensure "a more natural soundstage".

Sennheiser's also claiming "best-in-class sound", and that its Signature Sound "surpasses everything in its class". Watch out, Sony WH-1000XM5.

Additionally, Sennheiser claims to have improved voice pick-up in the name of improved call quality and voice assistant access. The company is also promising multiple "sound customisation" features.

There's no word on Bluetooth codec support and water resistance, however. And no confirmation that the new headphones will offer the same location tracking tech as the Momentum 3 cans.

Stay active with the best sports headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: early verdict

Sennheiser has always been serious about sound – the company made its name with its award-winning microphones – so we've high hopes for the Momentum 4, and their tweaked drivers.

The use of synthetic leather rather than sheepskin leather could be a smart move, too. The synthetic material is said to provide a more comfortable fit and better acoustic performance.

And then there's that eye-popping 60-hour battery claim. If the Sennheisers really can go a full week between charges, they could be game-changing.

Roll on August 2022, and Momentum 4 Wireless reveal.

