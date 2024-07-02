Romania vs Netherlands live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

The Romania vs Netherlands live stream puts together the winners of Group E and the third-placed side from D. All the same, neither have been super-convincing at Euro 2024 so far. Who will make it through to the quarters? Romania vs Netherlands kicks off at 5pm BST / 12pm ET on Tuesday 2nd July.

Romania vs Netherlands live streams:

Romania made a hot start to Euro 2024 in a 3-0 win over Ukraine and clung on from there since, losing to Belgium and squeezing a draw after falling behind to Slovakia.

Despite their underperformance so far, Netherlands go into this game as favorites. Ronald Koeman's may be no vintage Oranje side, but they've already held France to a draw and were only defeated in a topsy turvy match with Austria. Memphis Depay looks in fine fettle and may prove the difference maker on Tuesday.

Romania vs Netherlands is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Romania vs Netherlands live streams from anywhere, if you're away when it's on.

Free Romania vs Netherlands 2024 live streams

You can watch Romania vs Netherlands for free on BBC iPlayer online and BBC One on TV (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Romania vs Netherlands live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service.

Watch Romania vs Netherlands live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Romania vs Netherlands with kick-off at 12pm ET / 9am PT live on Fox Sports through FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Romania vs Netherlands live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Romania vs Netherlands. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime, with kick-off at 2am AEST on Wednesday morning.

It's just a shame you're not over the Tasman Sea and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.