Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream and how to watch the 2021 US Open Women's tennis final

"I can't actually believe it," Raducanu said, as she booked her placed in the US Open women's final. Emma, you're not the only one. Because not only has the unseeded 18-year-old become the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final, she's also the first British woman in a major singles final in 44 years. Make sure you know how to watch the unmissable Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream.

Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can stream Raducanu vs Fernandez in the US Open Final on Amazon Prime Video. New subscribers get a 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on SBS for Australians. Brits and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

The last British women's player to reach a Grand Slam final was Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. Wade was at Flushing Meadows' Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York watching Raducanu dismantle Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday night.

Raducanu will now face fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the US Open final on Saturday at 9pm BST.

Raducanu's ascent through this tournament has been like something out of a fairytale. After three qualifying matches to reach the main draw, she is yet to drop a single set in any of her nine matches at Flushing Meadows. What makes it even more astonishing is that the US Open is only Raducanu's second Grand Slam tournament (following Wimbledon in July when she retired injured in the fourth round), and only the fourth tour-level event of her career.

To say that she has come out of nowhere would be an understatement. Consider this: pre-Wimbledon, she was ranked 336th in the world. And now she's knocking on the door of the top 30, while also becoming the new British number one.

The US Open has also seen her become the youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years, the first British woman to reach a US Open final in 53 years, and only the fourth British woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era. So, Saturday is quite a big deal.

But it won't be a walk in the park. Canada's Leylah Fernandez is ranked 73 in the world, and has already knocked out some big names in Flushing Meadows, including Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber (both former US Open champions), fifth seed Elina Svitolina and world number two Aryna Sabalenka.

The all-teen final is the first since Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis in 1999. It should be quite a spectacle, and it bodes very well indeed for the future of women's tennis.

Tennis fans in the UK can watch the Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream for free

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2021 US Open in the UK and Ireland, including the Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK at the time of the US Open.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video.

Non-Prime members can start a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£7.99/month or £79/year), or Prime Video (£5.99/month) which will be enough to enjoy the whole of the 2021 US Open tennis for free!

Provided you've not previously subscribed to Amazon Prime Video, you can grab a free 30-day trial and live stream the 2021 US Open free! Daily highlights will be available the following morning by 10am BST.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Another option is SBS. The Aussie broadcaster will air all 2021 US Open men's and women's singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and both finals live, free and streamed in HD on SBS On Demand. If you only watch to watch the 'best bits', SBS is ideal.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access SBS On Demand if you're outside Oz during the tennis.

Watch a Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 US Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the US Open Tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime or 'Australia' for SBS.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (or SBS) on your browser or device and enjoy the Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream.

Watch a Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Vladsinger at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2262555)

ESPN has the exclusive rights to show the tennis in the USA. The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2.

If you have a TV package that includes ESPN, then you're all set. You can live stream the US Open via the ESPN app or ESPN+ too.

Don't have cable? You can watch ESPN via Sling TV's Orange package. It typically costs $35 a month but right now, you can get your first month for just $10, meaning you can watch the entire 2021 US Open for at a bargain price.

Catch every US Open match with the Sling TV Orange package. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 each month afterwards, but there's no contract so you can cancel at any time.

Watch a Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream in Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to broadcast the 2021 US Open in continental Europe, covering over 50 countries.

Boris Becker and Henri Leconte will once again provide expert analysis, across 300 hours of live coverage of the final Grand Slam of the season. Eurosport has the exclusive rights to the US Open in Europe until 2022.

You can live stream the US Open through Eurosport Player (now part of Discovery+). Subscription costs from €6.99 a month or €59.99 a year. No contract, cancel anytime.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Eurosport Player if you're away from Europe. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream in Australia

SBS will broadcast all US Open 2021 men's and women's singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and both finals live, free and in HD, and live streamed via SBS On Demand from 8th – 13th September.

You'll need to use a VPN to watch SBS if you're stuck outside Oz. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.