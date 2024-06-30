Portugal vs Slovenia live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Portugal vs Slovenia live streams

Portugal have plenty to prove in their last 16 clash with Slovenia, and as ever, the biggest question surrounds the role of Cristiano Ronaldo, who's grown increasingly irate at his barren run. Portugal vs Slovenia takes place at Waldstadion on Monday, 1st July with kick-off at 8pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 5am AEST on Tuesday morning in Australia). The pitch hasn't been friendly to attacking play.

Having the deepest pool of talent to draw from might ultimately prove enough for Portugal to get by, but, as of yet, they haven't come close to hitting the heights that were expected of them. Roberto Martinez's men squeezed past Czech Republic and benefitted from a weakened Turkish team selection, before being comprehensively outplayed by Georgia. While Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Diogo Dalot have stood out, the team hasn't clicked as a whole.

But will Slovenia bear the brunt of those frustrations? They're into the knockouts of a major tournament for the first time, but they achieved it largely by parking as many men behind the ball as possible. Benjamin Sesko, one of the most coveted young strikers in Europe, has been flogged like a workhorse, and he'll be feeding on scraps again here. Stalemates are, however, a Slovenian specialty and will likely aim to force extra time and penalties.

Portugal vs Slovenia is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Portugal vs Slovenia live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Portugal vs Slovenia 2024 live streams

You can watch Portugal vs Slovenia for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Portugal vs Slovenia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. From $3.39 per month on the 2-year plan

Watch Portugal vs Slovenia live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Portugal vs Slovenia live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Portugal vs Slovenia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Portugal vs Slovenia. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.