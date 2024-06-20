Netherlands vs France live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Netherlands vs France live streams

There's no argument over what the glamour tie of the Euro 2024 group stage is. Netherlands vs France is a true clash of heavyweights, with the winner likely to end up topping Group D. Taking place at Red Bull Arena on Friday, 21st June, kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 5am AEST on Saturday morning in Australia). Don't miss it.

The Oranje won their opener, but the manner of the victory has left Ronald Koeman with several selection headaches. Not for the first time, Memphis Depay was wasteful, while wonderkid Xavi Simons struggled to make his mark. It was Wout Weghorst, in many ways the antithesis of Total Football, that came to the Netherlands' rescue – again, not for the first time – while the fleet-footed Jeremie Frimpong is surely too good to be left on the bench again.

France, meanwhile, survived what could have been a complete disaster. Not only did they lose Kylian Mbappe to a broken nose, but they also struggled to get going against Austria, requiring an own goal and some terrific goalkeeping from Mike Maignan to come away with the points. Despite the personnel at his disposal, Didier Deschamps has made it clear that the defence comes first, and while it might not be pretty the tactic usually pays off.

Netherlands vs France is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Netherlands vs France live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

You can watch Netherlands vs France for free on BBC iPlayer.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Soccer fans in the US can watch Netherlands vs France live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Netherlands vs France. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

