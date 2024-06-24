Netherlands vs Austria live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Netherlands vs Austria live streams

Group D might just be the most deceptive of them all at Euro 2024. The Netherlands currently top the standings, while Austria's best hopes of progression may lie in being one of the best 3rd-placed teams. Yet it's Ralf Rangnick's men that have made the bigger impression so far. Taking place at Olympiastadion on Tuesday, 25th June, Netherlands vs Austria kicks off is at 5pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 2am AEST on Wednesday morning in Australia). Don't miss it.

Ronald Koeman will refer to the contentiously disallowed goal against France and argue that the Oranje should be through already, but it's already plain to see that his crop is a far cry from the Netherlands teams of old. Built on muscular foundations, they're conservative by nature, while up top it's not Memphis Depay or Xavi Simons that have threatened, but the 6'6" Burnley target-man Wout Weghorst.

Austria, meanwhile, went toe-to-toe with France in their opener only to be undone by a desperately unfortunate own goal, and responded by tearing Poland apart. They look better-drilled than many of the heavyweights, and look every bit the dark horses they were predicted to be. Will they play for the draw or lay down a marker by going for the three points?

Netherlands vs Austria is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Netherlands vs Austria live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

You can watch Netherlands vs Austria for free on BBC iPlayer.

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Netherlands vs Austria live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Netherlands vs Austria live on FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Netherlands vs Austria live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Netherlands vs Austria. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

