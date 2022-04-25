Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League semi-final online

Champions League favourites Manchester City face 13-time winners Real Madrid in a semi-final showdown that throws common sense out of the window. The Champions League is City's Everest, the prize that's supposed to finally legitimise the club as a genuine European force. Madrid, meanwhile, consider it their destiny, and with the feats they've pulled off in the knockouts, it's easy to see why. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere the world.

US soccer fans can stream Manchester City vs Real Madrid free with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream Date: Tuesday 26th April 2022 Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Location: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Free stream trial: Paramount+ (US) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport

For six years Pep Guardiola has obsessed over the Champions League, but time after time he's watched his men self-destruct with the prize in their sights. With Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings, Ederson in goal, and Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo terrorizing both defenders and attackers, there's little doubt that Manchester City are the strongest team in contention. However, that has been the case in seasons gone by, too, and the longer the wait goes on, the heavier the burden of expectation.

Carlo Ancelotti can thank his lucky stars that Karim Benzema yet again bailed his team out against Chelsea, but you suspect that the formidable Frenchman and handful of fleeting moments of brilliance from Luka Modrić and Vinícius Júnior might not cut it against City, who dominate the ball and swarm when they lose it.

That Thibaut Courtois has been by far the busiest goalkeeper in this season's competition speaks volumes about Real Madrid's defence and midfield, and with Casemiro and David Alaba potentially out of action, the big Belgian may have even less protection than usual.

It's an 8pm BST kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 26th April 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $4.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid starts at 3pm ET on Tuesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $4.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Full BT Sport package from £15 per month

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

Lucky for you, Manchester City vs Real Madrid is available in HD and in 4K HDR at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Manchester City vs Real Madrid), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch a Manchester City vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Manchester City vs Real Madrid – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid: watch on DAZN ($20/m)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, fightsports, and more. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

All times are 20:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 26th April

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Wednesday 27th April

Liverpool vs Villarreal

Tuesday 3rd May

Villarreal vs Liverpool

Wednesday 4th May

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Saturday 28th May

Champions League Final 2021/22