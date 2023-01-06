Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the FA Cup third round online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Liverpool vs Wolves live stream ExpressVPN to watch any stream US: ESPN+ UK: ITVX (FREE) AUS: Paramount Plus

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: match preview

FA Cup holders Liverpool welcome Wolves on Saturday for another big night under the lights at Anfield. The two sides are yet to face each other in the league this season, but Liverpool have won all six of their last meetings. Can Wolves put a stop to that run here? Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere.

Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish took another hit when they lost to Brentford earlier in the week, leaving them seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. With Jurgen Klopp's side already out of the Carabao Cup, and Real Madrid to come in the next round of the Champions League, the FA Cup could be the Reds' best chance of lifting silverware this season. But with the injuries mounting up and a squad that's already in need of an overhaul, Wolves might be licking their lips here.

Wolves haven't enjoyed a lot of success in the Premier League so far this season, winning just once on the road at Everton on Boxing Day, but with a Carabao Cup quarter-final to play next week, Julen Lopetegui's side will be hoping to bring their knockout form into this tie. Wolves have only beaten Liverpool twice in their last 13 meetings, but both of those wins came in this competition. Could that be a good omen for the Black Country club?

Liverpool vs Wolves kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST at Anfield, Liverpool. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream.

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream

You can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)).

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Liverpool vs Wolves live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Wolves live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Wolves in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Liverpool vs Wolves live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Liverpool vs Wolves

In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99) (opens in new tab)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).

Watch Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.

(opens in new tab) Liverpool vs Wolves live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Stream the FA Cup third round, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream kick-off times

Global Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off times - Saturday 7th January

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Sunday)

7am (Sunday) New Zealand: 9am (Sunday)

All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Fri 6 January

Manchester United v Everton - 8pm

Sat 7 January

Crystal Palace v Southampton - 12:30pm

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City - 12:30pm

Gillingham v Leicester City - 12:30pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth - 12:30pm

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - 12:30pm

Reading v Watford - 12:30pm

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Hull City v Fulham

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

Brentford v West Ham United - 5:30pm

Coventry City v Wrexham - 5:30pm

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion - 5:30pm

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic - 5:30pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - 6pm

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 8pm

Sun 8 January

Bristol City v Swansea City - 12:30pm

Derby County v Barnsley - 12:30pm

Cardiff City v Leeds United - 2pm

Hartlepool United v Stoke City - 2pm

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers - 2pm

Stockport County v Walsall - 2pm

Aston Villa v Stevenage - 4:30pm

Manchester City v Chelsea - 4:30pm

Mon 9 January

Oxford United v Arsenal - 8pm