Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and how to watch the FA Cup third round online

|ExpressVPN to watch any stream
|US: ESPN+
|UK: ITVX (FREE)
|AUS: Paramount Plus
Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: match preview
FA Cup holders Liverpool welcome Wolves on Saturday for another big night under the lights at Anfield. The two sides are yet to face each other in the league this season, but Liverpool have won all six of their last meetings. Can Wolves put a stop to that run here? Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere.
Liverpool's hopes of a top-four finish took another hit when they lost to Brentford earlier in the week, leaving them seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. With Jurgen Klopp's side already out of the Carabao Cup, and Real Madrid to come in the next round of the Champions League, the FA Cup could be the Reds' best chance of lifting silverware this season. But with the injuries mounting up and a squad that's already in need of an overhaul, Wolves might be licking their lips here.
Wolves haven't enjoyed a lot of success in the Premier League so far this season, winning just once on the road at Everton on Boxing Day, but with a Carabao Cup quarter-final to play next week, Julen Lopetegui's side will be hoping to bring their knockout form into this tie. Wolves have only beaten Liverpool twice in their last 13 meetings, but both of those wins came in this competition. Could that be a good omen for the Black Country club?
Liverpool vs Wolves kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST at Anfield, Liverpool. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream.
Liverpool vs Wolves live stream
You can watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)).
UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the FA Cup online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)
We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.
Watch Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Liverpool vs Wolves live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.
It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from anywhere in the world.
We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for the FA Cup. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the FA Cup live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.
How to use a VPN for Liverpool vs Wolves live stream
1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.
2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Wolves in the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.
3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Liverpool vs Wolves live stream!
USA soccer stream: watch Liverpool vs Wolves
In the USA, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup soccer. You can subscribe to it on its own or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Hulu and Disney Plus.
Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch the FA Cup free (opens in new tab) on ITVX.
Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on ESPN+ ($9.99) (opens in new tab)
Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams fro the US, UK, Australia and elsewhere. Arguably the best deal is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ all for just $13.99 per month (ad-supported) or $19.99 (ad-free).
Watch Liverpool vs Wolves live stream in Australia
If you're in Australia, you can watch a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.
Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Paramount Plus without being geo-blocked.
Liverpool vs Wolves live stream Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)
Stream the FA Cup third round, plus tonnes of TV boxsets and classic movies, with this Paramount+ free trial. Subscription costs AU$8.99 a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.
Liverpool vs Wolves live stream kick-off times
Global Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off times - Saturday 7th January
- UK: 8pm
- Central Europe: 9pm
- USA (EDT/PST): 3pm / 12pm
- Australia: 7am (Sunday)
- New Zealand: 9am (Sunday)
FA Cup third-round fixtures – dates & TV times
All times 3pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated
Fri 6 January
Manchester United v Everton - 8pm
Sat 7 January
Crystal Palace v Southampton - 12:30pm
Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City - 12:30pm
Gillingham v Leicester City - 12:30pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth - 12:30pm
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - 12:30pm
Reading v Watford - 12:30pm
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion
Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Hull City v Fulham
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland
Ipswich Town v Rotherham United
Brentford v West Ham United - 5:30pm
Coventry City v Wrexham - 5:30pm
Grimsby Town v Burton Albion - 5:30pm
Luton Town v Wigan Athletic - 5:30pm
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United - 6pm
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - 8pm
Sun 8 January
Bristol City v Swansea City - 12:30pm
Derby County v Barnsley - 12:30pm
Cardiff City v Leeds United - 2pm
Hartlepool United v Stoke City - 2pm
Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers - 2pm
Stockport County v Walsall - 2pm
Aston Villa v Stevenage - 4:30pm
Manchester City v Chelsea - 4:30pm
Mon 9 January
Oxford United v Arsenal - 8pm
- Upgrade the action: best TVs
- Go big this year: best projectors