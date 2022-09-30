Liverpool vs Brighton live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Liverpool welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Merseyside on Saturday and the Seagulls have a new boss at the helm. The seasiders came back from 2-0 down to secure a well-deserved point here last year, but the Reds are in good form at home. Who will leave Anfield the happiest this weekend? Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can head to Peacock TV to watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream from just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for Peacock access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Liverpool vs Brighton live stream Date: Saturday 1st October Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Anfield, Liverpool US stream: Peacock TV (opens in new tab) ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Much has been made of Liverpool's underwhelming start to the season but the Reds are always a daunting prospect in front of their own crowd. Their last Premier League game here was the 2-1 win against Newcastle at the end of August, when Jurgen Klopp's side needed a controversial 97th-minute goal from Fábio Carvalho to secure all three points, but they've since beaten Ajax on home turf too. Will they secure a victory in front of the Kop?

Liverpool might not have been their usual selves so far but this is still a real baptism of fire for new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian took over from Graham Potter nearly two weeks ago, but the international break will have impacted how much time he's had on the training ground with his new charges. Can the Seagulls continue their fine start to the season and get the new boss off to a good start?

The match kicks off at 3pm BST on Saturday 1st October 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so, if you're away from home, be sure to use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab)We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Liverpool vs Brighton live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Liverpool vs Brighton on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Liverpool vs Brighton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Liverpool vs Brighton live stream.

UK: watch a Liverpool vs Brighton live stream

Sadly, Liverpool vs Brighton will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live streams on FuboTV (opens in new tab), Optus Sports and Peacock TV (opens in new tab).

Australia: Liverpool vs Brighton live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Liverpool vs Brighton game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Liverpool vs Brighton live stream

The Liverpool vs Brighton live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Liverpool vs Brighton – live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for October

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 1 October

12:30 Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Liverpool v Brighton

Southampton v Everton

17:30 West Ham v Wolves

Sunday 2 October

14:00 Man City v Man Utd

16.30 Leeds v Aston Villa

Monday 3 October

20:00 Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 8 October

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester

Chelsea v Wolves

Man City v Southampton

Newcastle v Brentford

17:30 Brighton v Spurs

Sunday 9 October

14:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds

14:00 West Ham v Fulham

16:30 Arsenal v Liverpool

19:00 Everton v Man Utd

Monday 10 October

20:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Friday 14 October

20:00 Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

12:30 Leicester v Crystal Palace

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

17:30 Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

14:00 Leeds v Arsenal

14:00 Man Utd v Newcastle

14:00 Southampton v West Ham

16:30 Liverpool v Man City

Tuesday 18 October

19:30 Brighton v Nottingham Forest

20:15 Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

19:30 Liverpool v West Ham

19:30 Brentford v Chelsea

19:30 Newcastle v Everton

20:15 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

20:15 Man Utd v Spurs

Thursday 20 October

19:30 Fulham v Aston Villa

20:15 Leicester v Leeds

Saturday 22 October

12:30 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Man City v Brighton

16:30 Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

14:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

14:00 Leeds v Fulham

14:00 Wolves v Leicester

14:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16:30 Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

20:00 West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 29 October

12:30 Leicester v Man City

14:00 Liverpool v Leeds

AFC Bournemouth v Spurs

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Brentford v Wolves

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle v Aston Villa

17:30 Fulham v Everton

Sunday 30 October

14:00 GMT Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

16:30 GMT Man Utd v West Ham