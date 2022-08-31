Leicester vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Manchester United, suddenly resurgent after their early-season woes, will be desperate for three points as they visit bottom-of-the-table Leicester on Thursday evening in search of a third victory in their last three games. Can Erik ten Hag continue his Old Trafford revolution? Here's how to watch a Leicester vs Manchester United live stream, online and on TV.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network. You can pick the channel up on streaming services such as Sling (opens in new tab) and on the FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game on BT Sport.

Leicester vs Man United live stream Date: Thursday 1st September Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Leicester have started the new campaign in worrying form, with just one point from their opening four fixtures, including a 2-1 defeat at the weekend to Chelsea who played with 10 men for over an hour. The Foxes are the only Premier League club yet to sign a new player this summer and the sense of stasis enveloping Brendan Rodgers' side is hard to shake. The Ulsterman will try to spend some of the Wesley Fofana money he's just received on new personnel but will again rely on Jamie Vardy's legs up front and wantaway Youri Tielemans in midfield for success.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may have struggled to implement his favoured high-pressing, front-foot style at Old Trafford but the Dutchman has at least steadied a listing ship which fell in embarrassing fashion to Brighton and Brentford in their first two league games of 2022/23. Cristiano Ronaldo may have to get used to life on the bench, with successive victories coming without the Portuguese against Liverpool and Southampton, while five-time Champions League winner Casemiro and latest Ajax arrival Antony are two new faces looking to impress early in their United careers.

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 1st September 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leicester vs Manchester United live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Leicester vs Manchester United live stream for free

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Leicester vs Man United live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Leicester vs Man United free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Leicester vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs Manchester United live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Watch a Leicester vs Manchester United live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Leicester vs Manchester United on Sling or FuboTV is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs Man United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs Manchester United live stream.

UK: Watch a Leicester vs Manchester United live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League. You can subscribe to BT Sport direct (opens in new tab) and also through both Sky TV (opens in new tab) and Virgin Media (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, a BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25 (opens in new tab)

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Leicester vs Manchester United live stream

The Leicester vs Manchester United live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Leicester vs Manchester United live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Watch Leicester vs Manchester United (opens in new tab)

FuboTV has the rights to every Premier League 2022/23 live stream, plus Serie A soccer as well. It costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year. There are FuboTV apps available for most smart platforms.

Australia: Leicester vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Leicester vs Manchester United game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

2022/23 Premier League fixtures for September

All games are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Thursday 1st September

Leicester City vs Manchester United 20:00

Saturday 3rd September

Everton vs Liverpool 12:30

Brentford vs Leeds United

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Nottingham Foret vs AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton

Aston Villa vs Manchester City 17:30

Sunday 4th September

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City 14:00

Manchester United vs Arsenal 16:30

Saturday 10th September

Fulham vs Chelsea 12:30

AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton vs Brentford

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 11th September

Arsenal vs Everton 14:00

West Ham United vs Newcastle United 14:00

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United 16:30

Monday 12th September

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest 20:00

Friday 16th September

Aston Villa vs Southampton 20:00

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham 20:00

Saturday 17th September

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City 12:30

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City 17:30

Sunday 18th September

Brentford vs Arsenal 14:00

Everton vs West Ham United 14:00

Manchester United vs Leeds United 14:00

Chelsea vs Liverpool 16:30