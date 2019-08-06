Best JBL Bluetooth speakers: Which speaker should you buy?

Bluetooth speakers are perfect for holidays; small and light enough to whisk off on an adventure and, because they're wireless, no snaking cables for anyone to trip over. Friends and family can connect up wirelessly too, giving you a much broader selection of tunes. Add to this the fact that many models are waterproof, (making them ideal for the beach or pool) and, all things considered, you've really got to take one of these little Bobby Dazzlers along for the ride.

JBL has long been a brand to look out for, consistently debuting some of the best Bluetooth speakers around. Here, we'll look at the various JBL speakers on the market, how they differ, the features they offer, and ultimately which is the best fit for you. We've even gone to the trouble of finding the best deals and cheapest prices.

Want to know the main differences? Obviously, the more expensive JBL models have more features than the cheaper ones. Generally speaking, the more you pay, the bigger the battery, giving you not only more time between recharges, but also the potential to juice up your phone or tablet directly from the speaker itself.

Some JBL speakers can connect to your phone's smart voice assistant like Google Assistant, Siri or Amazon Alexa – so you could soon be asking your speaker for local bar or restaurant recommendations. And some come with JBL Connect+, a wireless technology that lets you daisy chain up to 100 JBL speakers wirelessly, syncing their sound output to give mammoth, multi-room sound. The more recent models are fully waterproof (not just splashproof) and quite a few models include a built-in mic for hands-free calling.

So without further ado, let's figure out the best JBL speaker for you – it's nearly Black Friday after all, and what better excuse do you need to buy a new speaker? Now all you need is a winter sun getaway to go with it...

JBL Flip 5 vs JBL Flip 4: Which is better?

Let's start with arguably the most popular JBL wireless speakers. Back in January, JBL announced the latest version of its hugely popular Flip Bluetooth speaker. The biggest change from the existing Flip 4 is some new innards: the Flip 5 has what JBL calls a "racetrack-shaped driver" which has a bigger cone area, meaning greater excursion. That should translate to crisper highs and deeper bass.

But that's not the only change from the Flip 4. It also charges via a USB-C connection, which should be more efficient and hence charge faster. The 4,800mAh battery should last 12 hours before needing juicing up.

The JBL Flip 5 also has a new look. While the rubberised, waterproof housing is the same as before, it comes in a range of new paint jobs. In all, there are 11 colours to choose from, including Dusty Pink, River Teal, Fiesta Red and Squad (camouflage). Like its predecessor, it's waterproof and can double as a speakerphone.

All of which is good news. The Flip 4 is one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers around. On paper, this even-more-capable follow-up could be most welcome. The Flip 5 was scheduled to launch in spring 2019, for €129/$99.95, but was delayed until September. We'll have a full review as soon as we can.

JBL Charge 3 vs Charge 4: Putting the power in 'power ballads'

The Flips are very portable, but JBL makes much bigger Bluetooth speakers too, such as the JBL Charge and JBL Xtreme speakers. As you'll see, they're very different beasts to a JBL Flip.

The Charge 4 is the latest in the Charge line-up. Its main selling point is the fact it can double as a portable battery pack, charging up your smartphone or tablet. The clue's in the name.

The battery is a monster 7500mAh, which is good for 20 hours of uninterrupted listening. Like JBL's other latest speakers, it's fully waterproof in up to 1m of water for 30 minutes, so you don't have to worry if you drop it in the swimming pool.

It's much bigger than the Flip models, with 30 watts of power at its disposal. Like the Flips, it can connect wirelessly to other JBL speakers thanks to JBL Connect+. You can either sync them to all play the same song, or split it so one speaker handles the left channel and one the right, for a greater sense of scale. You can daisy chain up to 100 speakers in this way. Imagine the noise.

Two smartphones or tablets can connect wirelessly to the Charge 4 at once, so you can share it with a friend (as long as you like their music taste) and it comes in plenty of colours. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack too, though to use it would seem a bit of a shame given the powerful speaker at your disposal.

We loved the Charge 4 just as much as it's younger brother the JBL Charge 3 – if not more. Both models are an absolute blast, so either way, you're buying a winner.

JBL Xtreme 2: Big boombox sound

The Xtreme is JBL's other range of larger Bluetooth speakers, the latest of which is the Xtreme 2.

About the size of a handbag, this is unashamedly a boombox, with a focus on field-filling sound. It even comes with a strap for lugging from park to pool to beach and back again. But the sound is surprisingly subtle, nowhere near as brash as the design would suggest.

It can help you speak to your phone's personal assistant too. Just press the button, and you can summon either Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, much like you can using a set of headphones' in-line remote. There's Bluetooth but no wi-fi, so you can't stream Spotify or Tidal without going through your phone.

JBL Connect+ comes as standard, as does a 10,000mAh battery that's good for 15 hours' use before needing a charge. It can also juice up your mobile device using the built-in USB port.

The Xtreme 2 is more feature-rich than the Charge 4, and that carry handle is a great addition to music lovers on the move. Like JBL's other portable models, it's waterproof for up to half an hour, making it the perfect poolside companion.

JBL Link 20: The portable smart speaker

The JBL Link 20 is a slightly more niche product. It's a smart speaker with access to Google Assistant, but like JBL's other devices it's waterproof and has a rechargeable battery. Basically, it's a smart speaker for the home that you can also take with you on your travels.

So what's it like? Very good indeed, you'll be glad to hear. It's a little shorter than the Amazon Echo Plus, and is light enough to sling in your backpack. It's also rugged enough to survive life at the bottom of the rucksack.

It'll survive being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes, so it's more than qualified to accompany you to the beach or pool (or, more likely, a downpour in the middle of a barbecue). And the 10-hour battery life should be long enough for most beach/pool/barbecue sessions.

Sound quality is also top notch, especially for a smart speaker. Instrument separation is impressive, while there's also a healthy dose of drive and attack. Add in plenty of detail, and you have a speaker that will do you proud, whether you're relaxing at home or nodding along at the beach.

JBL Playlist: Multi-room music and bass

If you want a stay-at-home speaker, the JBL Playlist is definitely worth considering. Unlike the others here, it has to be plugged into the mains.

As well as Bluetooth, it has Google Cast, which means you can send higher quality music to it and do so from a greater distance away than with Bluetooth.

This thing has it in the bass department. There's plenty of low-end rumble to trouble the neighbours, coupled with a healthy dose of warmth and stability. It's not at audiophile levels, but it's a solid performance from a £150 speaker.

It will slot right into a multi-room set-up too, helping to fill your house with sound.

JBL Go vs Go 2: The cheapest JBL speaker

Want to go a tad smaller and cheaper? The JBL Go is the company's most affordable speaker. And there are two of them, with the JBL Go 2 recently joining the range. The new speaker extends the Bluetooth range by 10 feet, to 70 feet, and increases the battery life to five hours.

The JBL Go 2 also adds IPX7 water protection certification, so like a few other of JBL's latest offerings, can be submerged in water to a depth of up to 1m for nearly 30 minutes – ideal for taking to the beach or the pool. Worth the money? Well, it's only £20-30, comes in several pearlescent and retro-fabulous colours, and it produces a great overall sound. We just wish the battery could last a bit longer.

