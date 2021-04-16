Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream: how to watch Triller Fight Club PPV from anywhere

YouTuber Jake Paul faces ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren on Saturday 17th April at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Eight rounds of celebrity-boxing-MMA will be preceded by performances by Snoop Dogg and Justin Bieber. The star-studded exhibition is a $50 pay-per-view affair in the USA, but it's less than half that in the UK! Make sure you know how to watch a cheap Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream from anywhere in the world.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream Date: Saturday 17th April 2021 Start time: 2am BST / 9pm ET Main event: 4am BST / 11pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta UK stream: Fite.TV (£17 / $23.99) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Fite.TV ($49.99)

Disney actor-turned-YouTuber Jake "The Problem Child" Paul has only had a couple of pro fights but he's favourite to beat Ben "Funky" Askren this weekend. Paul beat YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020, then knocked out ex-NBA player Nate Robinson when they clashed on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition last November.

"These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box," Paul told reporters ahead of the showdown. "I don't even think he'll hit me. I haven't been hit one time in the face in my past two fights... that's my prediction."

But former Olympic wrestler, retired UFC fighter, MMA star and Bellator welterweight champ Ben Askren believes Paul lacks experience and will 'gas out'.

"TKO in round seven," Funky told reporters. "Because I don't have a huge amount of power. It'll take me some time to wear him down and make him hate his life." As you can tell, there's no love lost between the pair.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren will be a cruiserweight fight (under 200lbs) in front of a crowd of 100 specially-invited 'Golden Ticket' winners. To ramp up the razzmatazz, the four hour Triller Fight Club event will include musical performances from Snoop Dogg (who happens to co-own Triller Fight Club), Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, The Black Keys, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and the world premiere of hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40).

The eccentric undercard features a British millionaire nightclub owner, ex-boxing champ Steve Cunningham (once floored Mike Tyson), ex-UFC champ Frank Mir and promising Brooklyn-based Super Middleweight Junior Younan.

The pay-per-view event will be streamed exclusively on Fite.TV. It's much cheaper in some countries than in others, so make sure you know how to watch a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream from anywhere.

UK: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream

(Image credit: DirecTV / Triller Fight Club)

There's no option to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren for free, but UK-based MMA fans can watch the big fight for just £17 ($23.99) via Fite.TV. The price also includes free access to Jake Paul: PRBLM Child - The Complete Documentary (worth $9.99).

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You'll need to use a VPN to access Fite.TV without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The event features a ton of musical performances including the world premiere of hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40). Surely that's worth the price of admissions alone?

The undercard – which is well worth watching by the way – starts around midnight in the UK, with Jake Paul vs Ben Askren expected around 4am.

The Fite.TV app is available from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, Roku TVs and players and Huawei App Gallery.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Jake Paul vs Ben Askren rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

US: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream

(Image credit: Fite.TV)

Fite.TV also has the rights to live stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in the States but the pay-per-view is more than double what it costs in the UK. Ouch.

If you're a Brit who happens to be in the US this weekend, there's no need to pay $50. Simply use a VPN to access Fite.TV as without being blocked, as if you were back home in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

If you don't want to use Fite.TV to stream the event on via your computer or mobile device, you can order the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren through you local cable provider. The price is $50 and most providers – such as Xfinity – give you the option to watch in SD or HD resolution.

Sean Wheelok, Ernesto Amador and Israel Vazquez will commentate, a little help from Snoop Dogg himself, plus SNL star Pete Davidson, supermodel Taylor Hill and TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.

The action starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren undercard

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren (expected around 4am UK / 11pm New York)

Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach

Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs Reykon

Lorenzo Simpson vs Francisco Emanuel Torres

Junior Younan vs Jeyson Minda

Quinton Randall vs William Jackson