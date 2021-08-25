iPad 9 (2021): release date, price, specs, news and all the latest rumours

Apple is rumoured to be readying a new iPad for 2021. The iPad 9 is said to feature a slimmer design, faster A13 Bionic chipset and a cheaper price than the current standard model. Here's everything we know so far about Apple's next tablet.

Apple tends to launch a new iPad every year; the iPad 8th Generation launched last

September, so you won't be shocked to hear that analysts predict the 9th Generation iPad to appear in September 2021.

But how will the iPad 9 compare with its predecessor? And how might it fare against the best tablets on the market? We have examined all the latest iPad 9 leaks, rumours and news to build up a picture of Apple's next tablet.

The iPad (5th Gen) launched in 2017, followed by the iPad (6th Gen) in 2018, iPad (7th Gen) in 2019 and iPad (8th Gen) in 2020. So it's highly likely that Apple is prepping the iPad (9th Gen) for 2021.

Most rumours point to a September launch date. A recent DigiTimes report, for example, says the iPad 9 is reportedly due next month (September), at around the same time as the iPhone 13.

Wedbush analysts have tipped the iPhone 13 to launch on 14th September (via Barrons), so it's possible the iPad 9 will make its debut alongside the iPhone 13 and new Apple Watch at an upcoming Apple event.

Apple usually sends out the invitations a week or so in advance, so keep checking back for all the latest on the iPad 9 release date.

iPad 9 (2021): price

The standard iPad is Apple's entry-level tablet, so it follows that the iPad 9 will carry an 'affordable' price tag, by Apple standards at least.

Indeed, many analysts predict that the iPad 9 could have the lowest starting price of any Apple tablet. A 10th August report by Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman, for instance, tips the iPad 9 to be a budget device 'targeted at students'.

There has been lots of talk of the iPad 9 going for just $299 in the US (£220, AU$420). That's a touch less than the 2020 iPad, which costs $329 (£329, AU$499).

We will bring you all the official iPad 9 pricing as soon as it surfaces online.

iPad 9 (2021): design

According to one recent report, the iPad 9 will look remarkably similar to its predecessor, with no "significant design changes".

If that is true, it sounds as though we are in for another solid-looking bezel, a physical Touch ID home button and a proprietary Lightning Port (rather than the USB-C seen on the iPad Air and iPad Pro).

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also chimed in on the subject. He believes the iPad 9 will be slimmer than its predecessor. "There's a slimmer and faster ninth-generation iPad coming for students," reads his 10th August report.

Will the iPad also be lighter? There has been talk of Apple crafting future iPads from titanium for while, but it sounds as though the ultra-tough metal is just too costly to use on an entry-level model such as the iPad 9. It's more likely that next iPad Pro will get a titanium chassis.

Finally, there's a rumour that Apple is testing its MagSafe connector for the iPad. Since the MagSafe failed to make an appearance on the 2021 iPad Pro, there's a (very slim) chance it could show up on the standard iPad.

iPad 9 (2021): screen

TechRadar tips Apple's next tablet for larger, 10.5-inch Retina (LCD) display, up from 10.2 inches on the 2020 iPad.

Apple has yet even to confirm the existence of the iPad 9 – or iPad 10.5 as some are calling it – so it's too early to reveal any specifics. That said, it sounds as though Apple is ready to embrace new display technologies in the future.

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPad Air will get an OLED screen soon, while the iPad Pro – and possibly other tablets – will get microLED screens. The most recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the first Apple device with a mini LED display – the 11-inch Pro is rumoured to follow suit next year.

We expect more leaks about the iPad 9 screen in the run-up to the rumoured mid-September launch, so keep a close eye on this page.

iPad Pro (2021): specs

Rumours that Apple will equip the iPad 9 with a faster chip are gathering steam, although it's hardly surprising. The current iPad shares an A12 processor with the 2018 iPhone XS, so an upgrade is long overdue.

There is some talk of the A14, as seen in the 2020 iPhone 12, making its way into the iPad 9. But if we had to guess, we would say that Apple will opt for the A13 Bionic chip found in the 2019 iPhone SE; it should provide a decent speed hike at an affordable price.

The upgrades likely won't end there. Chinese tech site Cubeta tips Apple to boost the iPad's RAM from 3GB to 4GB. There's also a suggestion that the most affordable iPad will come with 64GB of storage, up from the 32GB available on the cheapest iPad (8th Gen).

There are no credible camera leaks yet, but we would expect Apple to go with a higher resolution set-up. The current iPad has a 1.2MP front-facing camera, which is a pretty low resolution for a premium Apple tablet.

The current iPad comes with 20W charging, so juicing up Apple's slate can be a time-consuming business. Given that the best smartphones offer a fast-charge function that can provide an hour's use after a quick, five-minute charge, we would hope Apple boosts the iPad 9 battery life.

Last but not least, there is talk of Apple switching out the Lighting Port for a USB-C connector, as seen on the iPad Pro and newest iPad Air. This would enable faster charging and quicker data transfer. But then, there are rumours that Apple will continue to reserve USB-C for its flagship models.

