How to watch UFC 289 live stream — Oliveira vs Dariush, full card, cagewalks, tale of the tape

UFC 289 takes to Vancouver this weekend for a rescheduled lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. You can watch UFC 289 as a PPV on ESPN+ US, Kayo Sports in Australia, BT Sport in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass in Canada. Full details just below.

🥊 UK: UFC 289 live stream on BT Sport.

🥊 USA: UFC 289 live stream on ESPN+ PPV.

🥊 AUS: UFC 289 live stream on Kayo Sports Main Event PPV.

🥊 CAN: UFC 289 live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

What time is Oliveira vs Dariush? The UFC 289: Oliveira vs Dariush main card is expected to start at 3am BST / 10pm PT / 1pm AEDT on Saturday 10th / Sunday 11th June 2023 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The prelims are expected at 1am BST / 8pm ET / 10am AEST.

UFC 289 live stream: Preview

UFC 289 sees the Ultimate Fighting Championship return to Vancouver for the first time since 2019. And it promises to be a doozy.

Originally scheduled for UFC 288, the co-main event was pushed back because Oliveira was injured. But the Brazilian has been on top form of late: his incredible run (which saw him win a lightweight title and then defend it, and win 11 victories on the trot) was only ended late last year by Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. This is his first fight back.

He faces the American Beneil Dariush, who has been injury prone for years. But his persistence looks to be paying off, and a win over the Brazilian would surely set him up for a shot at the lightweight title.

Nunes vs Aldana

The other headline fight is between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Brazilian Nunes will be looking to defend the bantamweight that she won back last summer. After suffering her first loss in seven years, Nunes' rematch with Julianna Pena showed what she's made of. In fact, she's beaten every single other fighter to have ever held the bantamweight title.

But Mexican Aldana could pose some problems for the champ, having won four of her last five matches. Expect fireworks.

Make sure you know how to watch a UFC 289 live stream by following our guide below.

The best UFC 289 live stream deal in the US

In the US, ESPN+ has the rights to air the UFC 289 live stream featuring Oliveira vs Dariush. It's a pay-per-view event that requires an ESPN+ subscription (from $9.99 a month). There are three ways to watch:

1. Existing annual ESPN+ subscribers can order UFC 289 for $79.99.

2. New ESPN+ subscribers can get a special deal that includes one UFC PPV event (in HD) plus an annual ESPN+ subscription for $124.98.

3. The Disney Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for $12.99 a month. The Disney bundle plus the UFC pay-per-view costs $92.98 in total.

UFC 289 and ESPN+ $124.98 for one year of sport

A UFC 289 PPV isn't cheap ($79.99) but this bundle deal for a little more includes a year's subscription to ESPN+ too. That's a decent saving and includes a truckload of MLB, NHL, college sports and soccer from all over the world. For new ESPN+ subscribers only.

UFC 289 and the Disney Bundle $92.98

It's not a full year of streaming access, like the above, but then it's not only available to new subscribers. You can pick up a month of access to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu, Disney Plus) at the same time as your UFC 289 PPV. No contract. Cancel at any time.

UK: UFC 289 live stream – Oliveira vs Dariush

In the UK, UFC 289: Oliveira vs Dariush is on BT Sport 1 – which means it's not a PPV. Hurrah! BT Sport costs £18 a month on a 24-month contract, plus a one-off fee of £39.99. Or you can get it without a contract for £39.99 a month with no upfront fee. There is also the BT Sport Month Pass which you can pick up for £29.99. Just don't forget to cancel it or it will automatically renew.

UFC 289 | £18 a month on BT Sport

UFC 289 – including the prelims and main card – will be live on BT Sport. You can watch on all manner of devices, including smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, Now set-top boxes, Roku OS and Amazon Fire TV devices. Don't want a contract? You can get BT Sport for £29.99 a month on a rolling, month-by-month basis and cancel anytime.

UFC 289 live stream start times

Global UFC 289 start times

UK: Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card - 3am

Early Prelims - 11pm, Prelims - 1am (Sunday), Main Card 3am USA / Canada (EDT): Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm

Early Prelims - 6pm, Prelims - 8pm, Main Card - 10pm Australia: Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday)

Early Prelims - 9am, Prelims - 11am, Main Card - 1pm (Sunday) Central Europe: Early Prelims - 12am (Sunday), Prelims - 2am, Main Card - 4am

Watch UFC 289 live stream in Australia

UFC 289 PPV Main Event on Kayo Sports for AU$59.95

Aussie fans who want to watch a UFC 289 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports. Oliveira vs Dariush costs AU$59.95. The main card is expected to start around 1pm AEST on Sunday, 11th June 2023. Or you can watch one of the many replays at a time that suits you.

Watch UFC 289 live stream in Canada

UFC 289 | UFC Fight Pass ($9.99/month or $95.99/year)

UFC Fight Pass includes all the early prelims and prelims, plus loads of bonus content. It costs $9.99 a month, or you can subscribe for a year and save nearly $24. We know which we would choose.

UFC 289 full fight card

UFC 289 main card – from 3am BST / 10pm ET

Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana – women's bantamweight title bout

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders

UFC 289 prelims – from 1am BST / 8pm ET

David Dvorak vs Stephen Erceg

Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis

Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder

Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng

Diana Belbita vs Maria Oliveira

UFC 289 early prelims – from 11pm BST / 6pm ET

Oliveira vs Dariush: tale of the tape

Name: Charles Oliveira - Beneil Dariush

Nationality: Brazil – US/Iran

Date of Birth: October 17, 1989 – May 6, 1989

Height: 5' 10" – 5' 10"

Reach: 74" – 72"

Record: 33-9-0 – 22-4-1