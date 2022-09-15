How to watch the Queen's funeral: live stream in UK and abroad – what time and which TV channels

On 8th September, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Monday, 19th September, Her Majesty will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle, after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Her coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault beneath St George’s Chapel. The ceremony will be televised. This guide explains how you can watch the Queen's funeral, what time it begins and how to tune in from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Queen's funeral online Date: Monday, 19th September Time: 11am BST / 6am ET / 3.30pm IST / 8pm AEST Free stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | YouTube (opens in new tab) (RoW)

The Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will preside over the first state funeral to take place in the UK since 1965, and heads of state, both at home and abroad, will be amongst the hundreds of people in attendance.

The Queen's coffin, which will have been lying in state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday, September 14, will be transported to Westminster Abbey, where a one-hour service will be held. The nation will fall silent for two minutes.

This will be followed by a procession to Wellington Arch on Hyde Park Corner, from where the coffin will be transported by hearse to Windsor Castle.

It's an opportunity for the world to pay its final respects to the monarch of the United Kingdom of more than 70 years. Read on for more details of how to watch the Queen's funeral from wherever you are.

How to watch the Queen's funeral in the UK

Several UK broadcasters have confirmed that they will be broadcasting the Queen's funeral live on Monday, 19th September.

The formalities are set to begin at 11am BST, which is 6am ET / 3am PT / 8pm AEST.

BBC One and iPlayer

BBC One has, of course, completely cleared its Monday schedule of usual programming, with coverage of the funeral beginning at 8am.

The Queen's funeral is also being live streamed on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is compatible with a huge array of devices.

ITV and ITV Hub

ITV is broadcasting the Queen's funeral across all of its channels and on ITV Hub (opens in new tab).

Sky News and Sky.com

Sky News will have dedicated live coverage of the funeral from 9am onwards. Sky News is free to all UK households on Freeview, and is also streamed live on the S (opens in new tab)ky News website (opens in new tab) and on YouTube (opens in new tab).

Can you watch the Queen's funeral on YouTube?

Many of the recent services held in honour of the Queen have been live streamed on the The Royal Family YouTube channel (opens in new tab) around the world, and it's likely that the Queen's funeral will be too. We don't have confirmation, but it will be worth checking the channel on the day.

How to watch a BBC stream from anywhere in the world

For such a major event, we'd fully expect that localised coverage will be available in most countries, especially those in the Commonwealth. So do check your local listings in the first instance.

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a BBC live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem, but can be easily solved by using a VPN.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.