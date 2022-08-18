How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law online – new MCU series starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – starring Tatiana Maslany as an attorney specialising in superhero-oriented legal cases – arrives on Disney Plus from Thursday, 18th August. All nine episodes will be exclusive to Disney Plus, so you'll need a subscription if you don't already have one. Follow the guide below to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law from where you are in the world.

How to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Premiere: Thurs 18th August 2022 Time: 8am BST / 3am ET / 5pm AEST Global stream: Disney Plus Cast: Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Tim Roth (Abomination), Benedict Wong (Wong), Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki Ramo) Finale: Thurs 13th October 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was originally due to be released on Wednesday 17th August but Disney Plus shifted it back. We don't know why, but the move would appear to avoid a clash with upcoming Star Wars series Andor.

Marvel Studios' first legal comedy-drama project follows the ups and downs of high-flying attorney Jennifer Walters who, when not specialising in superhero cases, navigates life as a single, green, she-hulk. Showrunner Jessica Gao says she drew heavily on shows such as Better Call Saul:

"Better Call Saul was a big inspiration... because it deftly blends humour and legal drama," Gao told Techradar. "But also it has truly exciting, action oriented stories that happen outside of the courtroom. There are lots of interesting things that happen outside the courtroom that are more interesting, or equal to, what is happening inside."

Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is available exclusively on Disney Plus this Thursday, 18th August. Travelling abroad? We'll show you how to watch Disney Plus from wherever you are.

Watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Disney Plus

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is exclusive to Disney Plus. You can watch episode 1 from 8am BST / 3am ET / 5pm AEST on Thursday, 18th August 2022. New episodes air weekly, with the season finale set for Thursday 13th October.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 1 – Thursday, 18th August 2022

– Thursday, 18th August 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 2 –Thursday, 25th August 25 2022

–Thursday, 25th August 25 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 3 – Thursday, 1st September 2022

– Thursday, 1st September 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 4 – Thursday, 8th September 2022

– Thursday, 8th September 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 5 – Thursday, 15th September 2022

– Thursday, 15th September 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 6 – Thursday, 22nd September 2022

– Thursday, 22nd September 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 7 – Thursday, 29th September 2022

– Thursday, 29th September 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 8 – Thursday, 6th October 2022

– Thursday, 6th October 2022 She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 9 – Thursday, 13th October 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law official trailer

Can I watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law on Netflix or Prime Video?

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is a Disney+ Original, set within the Marvel universe (Marvel Studios is a subsidiary of Disney). She Hulk: Attorney At Law is exclusive to Disney Plus globally, so it's unlikely to show up on rival streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

What countries can you watch Disney Plus in?

Disney Plus has over 137 million subscribers and is available in over 50 countries including: US, UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

In addition to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Disney Plus features over 500 films, 15,000 episodes and 80 Disney+ originals including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ms Marvel and I Am Groot.