How to watch House Of The Dragon episode 3 – Second of His Name – air time and dates

House Of The Dragon episode 3 – Second of His Name – arrives this week with the familiar bloodshed and family feuds now well under in Westeros. If you've yet to watch the second instalment, you might not wish to read on. Suffice to saw that you can watch episode 3 of House Of The Dragon on HBO Max in the States and on Sky and Now in the UK. Below you'll find the options for the rest of the world too, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and India.

Watch House Of The Dragon episode 3 Episode 3: Second of His Name US air date: Sunday 4th Sept, 9pm ET/PT UK air date: Monday 5th Sept, 9pm BST What channel: HBO / HBO Max (US) | Sky / Now (UK) Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Episode 2 brought yet more bloodshed as the battle for the line of succession in the Targaryen family continued.

Episode 3, which is titled Second of His Name (a reference to Aerys II Targaryen, or the "Mad King"), is set to feature the King's wedding to Alicent Hightower. We may even get to see the full might of the King's dragons.

Episode 3 of House Of The Dragon (Second of His Name), lands on HBO Max at 9pm ET (2am BST) on Sunday 4th September 2022 and on Sky TV in the UK at 9pm BST on Monday 5th September.

How to watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max

(Image credit: HBO)

Although HBO Max is only available in the US, it's relatively simple to access the service from outside the US using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allowing you to watch House Of The Dragon on your laptop, smart TV, set-top box or streaming stick.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For HBO Max, you may wish to choose 'US'.

3. Then head over to HBO Max on your browser or device and enjoy watching House Of The Dragon episode 3 online.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

Do I need a US credit card for HBO Max?

(Image credit: HBO)

If you don't have a credit card issued in the US the best option is to use PayPal or subscribe on your iPhone/iPad or Android phone/tablet.

How to sign up to HBO Max without a US credit card:

1. Launch your chosen VPN (opens in new tab) and select US as your country

2. Create a new Apple ID (opens in new tab)/Google account remembering to pick US as your country. (Apple users can use a UK phone number but should head to the Apple ID website (opens in new tab) to sign up, rather than using an app on their device).

3. Use your new Apple ID/Google account to access the US Apple App Store (opens in new tab) or US Google Play Store and download the HBO Max app.

4. Subscribe to HBO Max through the HBO Max app, using PayPal (opens in new tab) (this can be a UK account) as your method of payment.

5. Bingo! You should now be able to sign in to your HBO Max account from any device.

Fun fact: you can use this method to subscribe to other US streaming services, including Hulu and Peacock TV, as well as the (cheaper) US versions of Disney+ and Netflix.

Do remember that if you can't get this working, you can always get your money back from ExpressVPN within 30 days (opens in new tab) if you've changed your mind about using their VPN service.

Can I watch House Of The Dragon in the UK?

Yes. House Of The Dragon, episode 3 (Second of His Name) airs on Sky and Now on Monday 5th September – the day after it airs on HBO in the US. Episode 3 will air at 9pm BST on Sky Atlantic.

Don't forget: UK nationals travelling in the US right now can watch HBO Max from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab). Instructions above.

Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India: Watch House of the Dragon, episode 3

While HBO and Sky will take care of broadcasting House Of The Dragon episode 3 in most territories, there are other broadcasters for the series in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia

Binge (opens in new tab) is the streaming service to sign up to in Australia to watch House Of The Dragon episode 3 (Second of His Name) and the rest of the series. Binge starts at $10 per month for the SD version but you can go HD for $18. All episodes air on Mondays.

New Zealand

You can watch House Of The Dragon on the Neon streaming service (opens in new tab) in New Zealand. It's $17.99/month for the HD version (or $12.99 for SD) but there's a there's a 7-day free trial to enjoy before you need to pay to continue.

Canada

In Canada, you can watch House Of The Dragon on the Crave streaming service (opens in new tab). It's $19.99 per month and the show airs at 9pm ET/PT each Sunday, just like in the States.

India

House Of The Dragon airs on Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) in India.

House of the Dragon episode 3 trailer

House of the Dragon release schedule

Ep. 1 (The Heirs of the Dragon) – Sunday, 21st August 2022

– Sunday, 21st August 2022 Ep. 2 (The Rogue Prince) – Sunday, 28th August 2022

– Sunday, 28th August 2022 Ep. 3 (Second of His Name) – Sunday, 4th September 2022

– Sunday, 4th September 2022 Ep. 4 (King of the Narrow Sea) – Sunday, 11th September 2022

– Sunday, 11th September 2022 Ep. 5 (We Light the Way) – Sunday, 18th September 2022

– Sunday, 18th September 2022 Ep. 6 (The Princess and the Queen) – Sunday, 25th September 2022

– Sunday, 25th September 2022 Ep. 7 (Driftmark) – Sunday, 2nd October 2022

– Sunday, 2nd October 2022 Ep. 8 (The Lord of the Tides) – Sunday, 9th October 2022

– Sunday, 9th October 2022 Ep. 9 (The Green Council) – Sunday, 16th October 2022

– Sunday, 16th October 2022 Ep. 10 (The Black Queen) – Sunday, 23rd October 2022