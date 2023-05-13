How to watch Eurovision free: live stream the Grand Final 2023

Watch Eurovision live stream 2023

Eurovision has well and truly taken over Liverpool this week, with two semi-finals and the grand final all taking place. The final is live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 13th May, starting at 8pm.

Watch for free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Here's how.

Watch Eurovision live stream 2023: preview

Tonight, the UK is hosting Eurovision for the first time since 1998. A year after Sam Ryder came runner-up, the 2023 competition takes place in Liverpool, as 2022 winners Ukraine are unable to host for obvious reasons. The competition has been running for a staggering 67 years, and seems to get more bonkers with each instalment. This year's promises to be one of the most out-there yet.

This week has already seen two semi-finals take place in Liverpool. For the grand finale, 26 nations will compete to see who will be crowned Eurovision winner.

The big five – the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy – automatically qualify each year, as do the previous year's winners, but the others have to earn their place. And there are some standouts among them. The UK's Mae Muller looks positively subdued next to Australia's Perth-based Voyager (opens in new tab), or Germany's Lord of the Lost (opens in new tab). Which is what Eurovision is all about.

Graham Norton is on presenting duties, joined by Alesha Dixon and Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham, while Norton and Mel Giedroyc will take it in turns in the commentary box. There will be musical performances from last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, Sam Ryder, and past participants including GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, Verka Serducha, Netta and Sonia (celebrating 30 years since she came second in 1993).

British nationals can watch a Eurovision final live stream free on BBC iPlayer. Below, we'll explain full details of how to watch the Eurovision final in the US, Australia and beyond.

How to watch a free Eurovision final live stream

In the UK, the Eurovision final will be broadcast free on BBC One and streamed live on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

To watch on BBC iPlayer, simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Of course, BBC iPlayer is still ONLY available within the UK. Away from the UK?

Use our No.1-rated VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. (opens in new tab)

Follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Watch the Eurovision final from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. We've tested all the best VPN services and rate ExpressVPN as the best all-rounder...

How to use a VPN for the Eurovision final

Using a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Eurovision final, you'll want to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and watch the Eurovision final live stream free of charge!

USA: watch Eurovision live stream in America

In the US, viewers can watch the Eurovision final live stream on Peacock, which costs $4.99 a month.

Want a free live stream? You can watch on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) using a VPN. It's easy – check out our step-by-step instructions just above.

BBC iPlayer is one the best streaming services we've tested, notching up five-stars in our review.

Australia: watch the Eurovision final online

In Australia, the Eurovision final will be broadcast on SBS and streamed on SBS On Demand (opens in new tab).

UK nationals who are outside the country can watch the Eurovision final free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) using a VPN. Details above.

Canada: watch the Eurovision final live stream

In Canada, no broadcasters are showing the Eurovision final live.

But don't forget: UK nationals who are outside the country can watch the Eurovision final free of charge on BBC iPlayer using a VPN (opens in new tab). Details above.

Eurovision 2023 running order

The Eurovision 2023 running order for the Grand Final is as follows:

1. 🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. 🇵🇹 Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

3. 🇨🇭 Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. 🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka - Solo

5. 🇷🇸 Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. 🇫🇷 France: La Zarra - Évidemment

7. 🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. 🇪🇸 Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

9. 🇸🇪 Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

10. 🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

11. 🇮🇹 Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

12. 🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika - Bridges

13. 🇫🇮 Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

14. 🇨🇿 Czechia | Vesna - My Sister's Crown

15. 🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager - Promise

16. 🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

17. 🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

18. 🇲🇩 Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

19. 🇺🇦 Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

20. 🇳🇴 Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

21. 🇩🇪 Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

22. 🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay

23. 🇮🇱 Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

24. 🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

25. 🇭🇷 Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

26. 🇬🇧 United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

Schedule of events

Show Opening

Last year's winners Kalush Orchestra will open the show with a performance titled Voices of a New Generation. What with everything going on in their native Ukraine, it's sure to be a powerful and memorable performance.

Flag Parade

The performers from all participating nations take turns to come out on stage holding their nations' flags. During which, some of the most memorable Ukrainian Eurovision contestants from years gone by will put a new twist on their classic Eurovision entries.

Interval 1

The first of the evening's two intervals will see a performance from UK 2022 contestant Sam Ryder, the Space Man himself.

Interval 2

Titled 'The Liverpool Songbook', this performance brings together six iconic past Eurovision acts: Israel's Netta, Italy's Mahmood, Iceland's Daði Freyr, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs and Liverpool's Sonia. It's intended as a celebration of Liverpool's considerable contribution to popular music, so expect new renditions of old classics. And plenty of The Beatles.

How does Eurovision voting work? Audiences from each participating country vote, after which a spokesperson from each of the 37 nations presents the points awarded (the UK's will be presented by Catherine Tate). The most any country can award another is 12, and the least is the dreaded 'nil pwa'. But that's just the beginning. Once we have these votes, votes cast by telephone from each participating country – and for the first time, viewers in the rest of the world – are totted up, providing one overarching score for each song. This can change everything, so it could well go down to the wire.

Can I watch the Eurovision final free online? Yes. BBC One and BBC iPlayer will offer Eurovision fans in the UK a front-row seat for the first Eurovision hosted in the UK since 1998. The show starts at 8pm BST on Saturday 13th May.