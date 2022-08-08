How to watch Better Call Saul, season 6, episode 12 – Kim Wexler set for a comeback?

Better Call Saul episode 12, titled Waterworks, is out this week in the UK and US and it's the one that fans have been waiting for. The penultimate episode of the series is expected to feature the return of Kim Wexler and yet more unexpected plot twists. Fans can watch brand new Saul episodes on Netflix. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul episode 12 from anywhere with a VPN.

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 (Waterworks) continues on the home straight of the series with just two shows left until the end. After last week's second look at Gene Takovic (the final alter-ego of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman) working at the Cinnabon in Omaha, we're expecting to ditch the flashbacks and return to full colour for the final two episodes of Better Call Saul.

This week, it's the penultimate episode, so there's talk of plenty more appearances from fan-favourite characters such Kim Wexler (Rhea Seahorn). The actress hinted as much in a recent episode of the Talking Saul podcast, but we'll have to wait and see.

Part 1 of Better Call Saul season 6 is available on Netflix in the UK now with Part 2 arriving in weekly instalments. Episode 12 debuts on Tuesday 9th August in the UK and on Monday 8th August in the US. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN.

Watch Better Call Saul episode 12 on Netflix

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 12 arrives on Tuesday 9th August 2022.

After a short mid-season break, the final six episodes have begun.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul episode 12 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul episode 12 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

How to use a VPN for Better Call Saul on Netflix

Using a VPN for Better Call Saul episode 12 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend (opens in new tab).

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul series 6 live stream. Easy!

Watch Better Call Saul episode 12 in the USA

In the US, Better Call Saul episode 12 airs on AMC and AMC+ from 9pm ET, 8th August 2022.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN (opens in new tab). See step-by-step instructions just above.

